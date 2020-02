Gorgeous models attended the launch of Club Monaco’s new collection

There was a model invasion in SoHo on Wednesday night.

Gorgeous gals Chanel Iman, Hilary Rhoda, Erin Heatherton and Anja Rubik all hit the launch of Club Monaco’s Yucatan-inspired Coqui Coqui collection launch at the brand’s store on Prince Street.

Harley Viera Newton was also there celebrating the launch.