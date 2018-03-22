If you’re looking for something completely different on Netflix, you’re soon to be in luck.

On Thursday it was announced that the streaming service has picked up the rights to a chunk of Monty Python’s library. According to Monty Python’s official website, titles include the British comedy troupe’s iconic series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” the 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” (1979) and “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life” (1983).

Several television specials, including “Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus,” which initially aired in Germany, are also part of the deal.

Since debuting in 1969, the troupe’s antics have entertained generations of fans around the world with their skits that mixed satire, absurdity and British wit. The group originally consisted of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. Chapman, who played King Arthur in “Holy Grail,” passed away in 1989 from cancer.

Netflix will start airing the content in the U.K. and Canada on April 15, and in the U.S. later in the year. On Thursday it was reported by Deadline that the streaming giant is in talks to produce original content with the surviving members.