‘Moulin Rouge!’ musical to open on Broadway next summer

After a successful run in Boston, the main cast will transfer to New York.

This week New York City theater fans can, can, can secure tickets to the highly anticipated Broadway opening of the "Moulin Rouge!" musical.

On Monday, producers announced key details about the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 hit film, including the cast, theater and preview dates.

Karen Olivo ("In the Heights," "West Side Story") and Aaron Tveit ("Catch Me If You Can," "Next to Normal") will star as Satine and Christian, reprising their lead roles from a successful summer run of the musical in Boston. Danny Burstein ("Fiddler on the Roof," "Follies") is also transferring to the Great White Way’s production, as Moulin Rouge owner Harold Zidler. The musical is directed by Alex Timbers ("Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson"), with book by "Red" writer John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

"Moulin Rouge!" will land at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in summer 2019, with previews starting June 28 and the opening July 25. The theater currently hosts "Kinky Boots," which is set to close on April 7.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic said in a news release that the Hirschfeld is "the perfect theater for this production with its lavish architecture and rich history of landmark Broadway shows.”

A ticket pre-sale will take place Wednesday through Friday this week — fans must register at moulinrougemusical.com by midnight Tuesday to access the pre-sale.

A Mastercard pre-sale will follow, from Friday through to the general on-sale date of Dec. 3 at Ticketmaster. Tickets for the production’s open-ended run will be on sale through November 2019.