Movie review: ‘Better Living Through Chemistry,’ 2 stars

“Better Living Through Chemistry” is divorced from reality — in a bad way.

Movies, by their nature, require a suspension of disbelief. Usually, that’s a manageable obstacle, easily achieved in the name of entertainment.

“Better Living Through Chemistry” illustrates the opposite scenario. It’s a film that’s so divorced from the way humans actually behave that even the starring presence of Sam Rockwell can’t save it.

Rockwell plays a sadsack small-town pharmacist who gets in touch with his bad boy side thanks to the attention of a bored, drug-addled rich wife (Olivia Wilde). He acts out in self-destructive ways.

This is tame stuff without an iota of convincing content, a midlife crisis movie with characters driven by the whims of a screenplay rather than reality.

Better Living Through Chemistry

2 stars

Directed by Geoff Moore, David Posamentier

Starring Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde

Not Rated