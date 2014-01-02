Movie review: ‘In No Great Hurry’

"In No Great Hurry" pays tribute to the late, great New York photographer Saul Leiter with a low-key approach that …

"In No Great Hurry" pays tribute to the late, great New York photographer Saul Leiter with a low-key approach that befits the subject’s modesty.

Documentarian Tomas Leach interviews Leiter at his East Village apartment and follows him on trips across the neighborhood.

The film is subtitled "13 Lessons in Life with Saul Leiter" and it’s structured as an extended interview that shows Leiter looking back on his distinguished career as a pre-eminent New York School photographer and serves as a venue for his insights into the nature of beauty, the role of the photographer and the importance of appreciating what really matters in life.

Leiter, who died in November at 89, is charmingly circumspect and self-deprecating. He says he aspires to unimportance. By highlighting his wisdom for posterity, this quiet doc ensures that’ll never be the case.

In No Great Hurry: 13 Lessons in Life with Saul Leiter

Documentary by Tomas Leach

Not Rated

Playing at Film Society of Lincoln Center