Movie review: ‘That Awkward Moment,’ 1 star

The first minutes of a movie are usually a time of great hope and potential. Even if a film arrives enmeshed in bad buzz or with otherwise dubious credentials, there’s always the chance of a surprise.

That brief bright moment before the fall into despair never happens in “That Awkward Moment.” It’s a total cinematic dead zone, deeply troubled from the get-go.

This romantic comedy for guys, starring Zac Efron alongside talented up-and-comers Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan, is one of those idiotic Hollywood fantasies filled with empty bromides about life and love, unfolding in a New York City milieu that’s so far removed from reality it might as well be a studio back lot.

Efron, Teller and Jordan play three buddies who resolve to stay single bros forever after the latter is dumped. Will they party, pick up women and play video games forever? Or will the forces of maturity interfere with their lifestyle plans? No points for guessing.

Directed by Tom Gormican

Starring Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan

Rated R