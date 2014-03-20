Movie Reviews: ‘It Felt Like Love,’ 3 stars

The Brooklyn-set “It Felt Like Love” is a coming-of-age movie down to its marrow.

Writer-director Eliza Hittman captures the agony of 14-year-old Lila (Gina Piersanti) as her burgeoning sexual feelings hit her with brute force, through intense close-ups, first-person sensory effects and off-kilter, dreamlike tableaux that transform Gravesend into the front line of a haunting awakening.

The film eschews storytelling conventions for a mood-driven approach that gets to the heart of this complicated subject, specifically evoking society’s often unequal standards for male and female sexuality.