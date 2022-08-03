Lincoln Center adds more films to lineup for the 2022 summer season

There is going to be an amazing opportunity for film lovers in New York City. Film at Lincoln Center announced that it will be presenting additional new and exciting films for the 2022 summer season.

The film center will be collecting its best to work to show at and celebrate the 60th annual New York Film Festival. The festival will run from Sept. 30 all the way until Oct. 16. New directors will be premiering their films that they have been working so diligently on for years.

Some special highlights to look forward to is “The Cathedral,” a film that gained immense popularity in Hong Kong, the “Infernal Affairs trilogy” that is now remastered in ultra 4k HD, Owen Kline’s “Funny Pages,” and the delightfully free “Animating Funny Pages” series. There will also be specific films that are handpicked by the director, including the premiere of an hour-long “Mystery Reel” assembled by Kline himself.

There will be a celebration at the Metropolitan Opera to honor Luigi Cherubini’s opéra-comique “Medea.” The celebration will include a screening of Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1969 film version of “Medea.” which stars American-Greek soprano Maria Callas. There will also be a panel discussion before the film so interested audience members can ask questions and learn more about the rarely performed piece.

Some films to look forward to are Thomas Beard and Dan Sullivan’s “King Vidor,” a look into the career of King Vidor who was a prolific figure in the era of silent films in Hollywood. There will also be a 4K restoration showing of Krzysztof Kieślowski’s “Three Colors: White,” a film centered in post-communist Poland with a central theme of revenge. This film will have French and Polish with English subtitles. Newer movies being shown include the 2021 film, “El Gran Movimiento,” which was directed by Kiro Russo. The film expands on Russo’s previous hit, “Dark Skull,” but follows a young miner as he begins to develop an unknown illness. The film will have Spanish with English subtitles.

The festival will have many more multicultural films for viewers to enjoy. The themes of the presentations vary, while some are filled with tragedy, others are celebrations of love and happiness. It will be an event that will have something for everyone.

All films screen at the Walter Reade Theater on 165 West 65th St. or at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on 144 West 65th St. FLC Members save $5 on tickets and currently you can get discounted memberships here, until Aug. 16. You can purchase tickets here.