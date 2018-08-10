What we know about ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 2

Manhattan’s “mad divorcée” who can work wonders with a brisket is on the move.

Amazon debuted the trailer for the second season of its breakout New York City-set hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” late Thursday night, featuring witty banter between leads Midge (Rachel Brosnhan), Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Susie (Alex Borstein). It all goes down to the tune of the 1950 Judy Garland hit “Get Happy.”

The ’50s-set, Golden Globe-winning series about Midge, a wannabe stand-up comedian (and recently divorced housewife), is moving full speed ahead into its second season. The first followed the Upper West Side’s Midge as she grappled with the fallout of her marriage and decided to pursue a comedy career, all while raising her kids and balancing a part-time job — gasp!

The finale left fans craving more from Midge as she decided to chase stand-up stages far bigger than the Gaslight Cafe.

From the looks of it, Midge has a whirlwind of a ride ahead of her.

Here’s what we know about her journey so far, per the season 2 trailer.

Midge takes her journey out of NYC

Relax. She’s just taking a little vacation . . . or, maybe not. An ecstatic Midge declares: “We’re going to the Catskills!” The reasoning is unclear, but it most likely has something to do with the Pennsylvania beauty pageant that a blue polka-dot bikini-wearing Midge can be spotted competing in about 40 seconds in.

The former (or current?) Mr. and Mrs. Maisel

The relationship between Joel (Michael Zegen) and Midge didn’t wrap itself up in a perfect bow come the season finale. In fact, it imploded. After ending up in bed together, Midge told her dad they may be getting back together . . . until Joel catches wind of his wife’s stand-up show. Their status unclear, Joel is seen in the season 2 trailer dancing with Midge.

Rose is out of her element

“Relationships should be private, don’t you think?” Rose asks her daughter in the opener before following with, “So, are you dating?” But from there, the typically poised Rose seems to unravel. About midway through the trailer the housewife is spotted relaxing on a sofa with a nearly empty bottle of wine and box of cigarettes.

Midge is going places

We’re not just talking about the Catskills. The trailer ends on a tease, giving a glimpse of Midge heading out for a stand-up set in front of an audience far larger (and at a venue far grander) than that of the Gaslight. It seems Susie’s booking skills are on the rise.

“Mrs. Maisel,” which films on location in Manhattan, returns later this year. An exact release date has not yet been announced.

The series, by “Gilmore Girls” creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, has already been renewed for a third season and is up for 14 Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series.