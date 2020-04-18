MSG Networks launches remote version of its weeknight talk show

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BETH DEDMAN

“MSG 150 at Home” is a new remote version of the MSG Networks’ weeknight talk show. The 30-minute program will air every weeknight at 7 p.m.

Bill Pidto is hosting the show from his home and will be joined remotely by Knicks analyst Alan Hahn and rotating MSG Networks stars including Midelle Gingras, Monica McNutt, Camron Smith, Wally Szczerbiak, Steve Valiquette, John Wallace and many others.

The show will also include interviews with various coaches, athletes and television personalities.

“With live games currently on hold, we continue to look for creative ways to engage with our viewers during these uncertain times,” said Jeff Filippi, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, and Executive Producer, MSG Networks. “We’re excited that we can safely and remotely bring our talent together and offer our viewers every weeknight a fresh look into the intersection of New York sports and current events.”

Pidto and his guests will discuss the potential impact on the future of major sports leagues, as well as the NFL Draft and New York teams across other sports.

All episodes of the “MSG 150 at Home” airing on MSG Networks are available on MSG GO.