MSNBC to present ‘MSNBCLIVE ’25’ in Manhattan, featuring Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, and Joe Scarborough

MSNBC will present its second annual live community event, MSNBCLIVE ’25: This is Who We Are, in Manhattan on Oct. 11, bringing MSNBC hosts and personalities to New York City for a live broadcast expanding on the network’s coverage.

The daylong event, to be hosted in the Hammerstein Ballroom, comes one year after the network presented its first live broadcast to 4,000 attendees in Brooklyn in 2024. It will include live panels, discussions, and interviews with hosts Nicolle Wallace, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Jacob Soboroff, Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, and Lawrence O’Donnell.

“If there’s one thing we learned last year, it’s that there’s an undeniable electricity and connection that fills the air when the MSNBC community comes together in one room,” Host and Creative Director of MSNBC Live Luke Russert said in a Monday news release. “MSNBC Live ‘25 is yet another moment for us to bring together our loyal MSNBC viewers to connect with one another, engage in powerful conversations and foster a unique sense of community needed now more than ever.”

The event will consist of four parts, starting with a morning session that will feature All In host Chris Hayes, Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace, Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and The Weeknight’s Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend and Michael Steele. The limited-seating Capstone Lunch will feature Wallace and Brzezinski in conversation about women’s empowerment and a discussion between Soboroff and correspondent Katie Tur.

The show’s evening session will include host of The Rachel Maddow Show Rachel Maddow, The Last Word’s Lawrence O’Donnell, host of The Briefing and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, The Beat’s Ari Melber, and The 11th Hour’s Stephanie Ruhle. The evening session will be followed by a dinner featuring Maddow, Psaki, Ruhle, and special guests.

“After an incredible first year, we are so excited to bring the very best of MSNBC back live and in person with our most loyal viewers,” said Lauren Peikoff, Executive Producer of MSNBC Live in Monday’s news release. “This year, we’re building on last year’s success by bringing in even more of our hosts and finding more unique ways for our audience to engage with the journalists that they trust most.”

MSNBC’s inaugural live event in September 2024 centered around the 2024 presidential election, which took place two months after the broadcast. The event, called “MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024,” centered around the stakes of the presidential election and expert political analysis. With MSNBC now on the tail end of high-profile departures and a network shakeup, the live show will include a slew of new faces.

Tickets, starting at $100, can be found here.