Tiffany Haddish to host 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

This is Tiffany Haddish’s world: we’re just living in it. Continuing her meteoric rise in the film and entertainment industry, the “Girls Trip” star has been named host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

MTV officially made the announcement on Thursday after Haddish revealed the news on her Instagram account. The award ceremony is set to air June 18 at 9 p.m. on MTV. The ceremony will take place on June 16.

Haddish is breaking new ground with the gig — she’s the first African-American woman to host the awards, which has taken place yearly since 1992. In November, the star made history as the first black female stand-up comedian to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Since bursting onto the mainstream scene last year in the hit comedy “Girls Trip,” Haddish has continued to win hearts — and bring the belly laughs — through her stand-up, TV appearances and as a New York Times best-selling author with her book, “The Last Black Unicorn.”

After turning the traditionally dry Oscar nominations announcement into a sidesplitting spectacle in January, the 38-year-old garnered even more fans earlier this month during the telecast of Super Bowl LII with her starring role in a Groupon commercial.

Just a couple of her upcoming projects for 2018 include the TBS sitcom “The Last O.G.,” starring alongside Tracy Morgan. The series is coproduced by Jordan Peele. Over on the silver screen, Haddish will appear with Kevin Hart in the comedy “Night School,” slated to hit screens Sept. 28.

MTV stated on Thursday that the categories and nominees for this year’s Movie & TV Awards will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime we can’t help but wonder, will Haddish take the Groupon pool boy as her date to the show? Stay tuned.