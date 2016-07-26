MTV Video Music Award nominations 2016

MTV announced the nominees for the 2016 Video Music Awards via Facebook Live on Tuesday. New York City street artists turned a wall in Manhattan into a mural depicting the nominees during the live stream.
Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade” leads with 11 nominations, a personal best for the singer. Adele’s “Hello” also earned a record-breaking seven total nominations.
Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are all up for video of the year.
The VMAs will bring these big names and more to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28.
See the full list, and vote for your favorites, at VMA.MTV.com.
Here are the nominees:
Video of the Year
Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Justin Bieber, “Sorry”
Kanye West, “Famous”
Best Female Video
Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Hold Up”
Sia, “Cheap Thrills”
Ariana Grande “Into You”
Rihanna, “Work”
Best Male Video
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Bryson Tiller, “Done”
Calvin Haris, “This Is What You Came For”
Kanye West, “Famous”
The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel My Face”
Best Hip Hop Video
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Desiigner, “Panda”
Bryson Tiller, “Done”
Chance The Rapper, “Angels”
2 Chainz, “Watch Out”
Best New Artist
Desiigner
Lukas Graham
Bryson Tiller
Zara Larsson
DNCE
Best Pop Video
Adele, “Hello”
Alessia Cara, “Wild Things”
Ariana Grande, “Into You”
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Justin Bieber, “Sorry”
Best Rock Video
All Time Low, “Missing You”
Coldplay, “Adventure of a Lifetime”
Fall Out Boy Ft. Demi Lovato, “Irresistible”
Panic! At the Disco, “Victorious”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Best Collaboration Video
Ariana Grande Ft. Lil Wayne, “Let Me Love You”
Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”
Calvin Harris Ft. Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
Fifth Harmony Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, “Work From Home”
Rihanna Ft. Drake, “Work”
Breakthrough Long Form Video
Beyoncé, “Lemonade”
Chris Brown, “Royalty”
Florence + The Machine, “The Odyssey”
Justin Bieber, “Purpose: The Movement”
Troye Sivan, “Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy”
Best Electronic Video
99 Souls Ft. Destiny’s Child, “The Girl Is Mine”
Afrojack, “Summerthing!”
Calvin Harris & Disciples, “How Deep Is Your Love”
Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill In Ibiza”
The Chainsmokers Ft. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”