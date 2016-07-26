MTV Video Music Award nominations 2016

Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are up for video of the year.

MTV announced the nominees for the 2016 Video Music Awards via Facebook Live on Tuesday. New York City street artists turned a wall in Manhattan into a mural depicting the nominees during the live stream.

Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade” leads with 11 nominations, a personal best for the singer. Adele’s “Hello” also earned a record-breaking seven total nominations.

The VMAs will bring these big names and more to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28.

See the full list, and vote for your favorites, at VMA.MTV.com.

Here are the nominees:

Video of the Year

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

Kanye West, “Famous”