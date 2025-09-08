PHOTOS: MTV’s VMAs rock UBS Arena for the second year in a row

The MTV VMAs rocked UBS Arena with a lineup of stellar performances, alongside honoring major contributions in music.
This year’s awards show marks the seventh time that the event has taken place in New York, with the VMAs coming to UBS Arena for the first time last year. The Long Island arena set the stage for an electrifying show, hosted by LL Cool J.
Several celebrities were spotted on the red carpet, including Doja Cat, Jessica Simpson, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Tyla, Ashlee Simpson, KATSEYE, GloRilla, Yungblud, Nikki Glaser, Lenny Kravitz, Alix Earle, and Ice Spice.
Mariah Carey accepted this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, noting on stage that the moon-man statue was “heavy.” She performed a medley of her career hits, including her latest single “Sugar Sweet,” “Honey,” “Heartbreaker,” “Obsessed,” “It’s Like That,” “We Belong Together”, and a remix of “Fantasy.”
“Thank you so much, MTV, this is amazing,” said Carey.
Busta Rhymes took the stage to accept the MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award, also performing on stage.
“Anything New York is what we represent, so to get something like this in your backyard and all the flowers we’ve been getting, it’s such an abundance in the backyard we’ve been getting it in, which is home sweet home, it’s like the best feeling in the world,” Rhymes said on the red carpet.
The last of the specialty awards went to Ricky Martin, who took home the Latin Icon award.
“This is very simple, this is for you all,” said Martin. “We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”
This year, Ariana Grande claimed Video of the Year and Best Long Form Video for “brighter days ahead,” as well as Best Pop. Lady Gaga took home Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars, and Best Direction and Best Art Direction for “Abracadabra.”
Alex Warren, whose hit song “Ordinary” took the internet by storm, clinched the Best New Artist award. Song of the Year went to “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars.
Check out the full list of winners below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren
BEST POP ARTIST
Sabrina Carpenter
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
KATSEYE – “Touch”
BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii – “Anxiety”
BEST R&B
Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
sombr – “back to friends”
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE”
BEST LATIN
Shakira – “Soltera“
BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”
BEST K-POP
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again”
BEST COUNTRY
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
BEST ALBUM
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
BEST DIRECTION
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
BEST EDITING
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii – “Anxiety”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
BEST ART DIRECTION
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
SOCIAL CATEGORIES:
BEST GROUP
BLACKPINK
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”