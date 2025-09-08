PHOTOS: MTV’s VMAs rock UBS Arena for the second year in a row

Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

The MTV VMAs rocked UBS Arena with a lineup of stellar performances, alongside honoring major contributions in music.

This year’s awards show marks the seventh time that the event has taken place in New York, with the VMAs coming to UBS Arena for the first time last year. The Long Island arena set the stage for an electrifying show, hosted by LL Cool J.

Several celebrities were spotted on the red carpet, including Doja Cat, Jessica Simpson, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Tyla, Ashlee Simpson, KATSEYE, GloRilla, Yungblud, Nikki Glaser, Lenny Kravitz, Alix Earle, and Ice Spice.

Mariah Carey accepted this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, noting on stage that the moon-man statue was “heavy.” She performed a medley of her career hits, including her latest single “Sugar Sweet,” “Honey,” “Heartbreaker,” “Obsessed,” “It’s Like That,” “We Belong Together”, and a remix of “Fantasy.”

“Thank you so much, MTV, this is amazing,” said Carey.

Busta Rhymes took the stage to accept the MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award, also performing on stage.

“Anything New York is what we represent, so to get something like this in your backyard and all the flowers we’ve been getting, it’s such an abundance in the backyard we’ve been getting it in, which is home sweet home, it’s like the best feeling in the world,” Rhymes said on the red carpet.

The last of the specialty awards went to Ricky Martin, who took home the Latin Icon award.

“This is very simple, this is for you all,” said Martin. “We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”

This year, Ariana Grande claimed Video of the Year and Best Long Form Video for “brighter days ahead,” as well as Best Pop. Lady Gaga took home Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars, and Best Direction and Best Art Direction for “Abracadabra.”

Alex Warren, whose hit song “Ordinary” took the internet by storm, clinched the Best New Artist award. Song of the Year went to “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars.

Check out the full list of winners below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren

BEST POP ARTIST

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

KATSEYE – “Touch”

BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii – “Anxiety”

BEST R&B

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

sombr – “back to friends”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE”

BEST LATIN

Shakira – “Soltera“

BEST AFROBEATS

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”

BEST K-POP

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again”

BEST COUNTRY

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

BEST ALBUM

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

BEST DIRECTION

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

BEST EDITING

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doechii – “Anxiety”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

SOCIAL CATEGORIES:

BEST GROUP

BLACKPINK

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”