‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ ‘King Lear’ to headline Shakespeare in the Park

While New Yorkers try to find the top of seemingly endless fresh snowdrifts, Shakespeare in the Park is gearing up …

While New Yorkers try to find the top of seemingly endless fresh snowdrifts, Shakespeare in the Park is gearing up for summer.

The 2014 summer season lineup, announced yesterday, is headlined by the comic “Much Ado About Nothing,” starring Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater, which runs from June 3 through July 6.

Next, John Lithgow will hit the stage as “King Lear” in a production running from July 22 through August 17.

Shakespeare in the Park is free. Tickets can be acquired in person at the Delacorte Theatre and through the virtual lottery.