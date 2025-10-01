Music meets action at annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Hugh Jackman performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City.

Central Park became both a star-studded concert stage and a platform for global causes on Saturday, as over 60,000 filled the Great Lawn for the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, an all-day celebration that blended music and mobilization.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual event open to the public to initiate social change. Fans could attend for free by taking action on Global Citizen’s app, signing petitions, leaving messages or taking quizzes on various humanitarian causes. This year’s festival was focused on three main goals: providing energy for 1 million people across Africa, mobilizing $200 million to protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon Rainforest, and partnering with FIFA to provide access to education for 30,000 children around the world.

iHeartRadio host Josh Martinez opened the pre-show, introducing ceremonial movement Solstice Unites, who honored the land with a Global Powwow, described as a “homecoming for humanity led by indigenous people… through drum, dance and song, they carry us home, reminding us that we are one.”

2025 Champion of “America’s Next Top Hitmaker,” Mars Rodriguez brought bass-heavy fire early. The Nicaraguan NYC-based beatmaker’s set was less of a warm-up and more of a club takeover, shaking the park awake.

With tens of thousands gathered in the most visited urban park in the U.S., NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodrigues Rosa made an appearance to remind the crowd of what’s at stake: “We are committed to protecting and preserving our city’s parks and green spaces. These spaces not only bring us joy and community, but also make our city healthier, more livable, and more resilient in the face of global warming.”

The all-women samba reggae marching band Fogo Azul officially kicked the show off, turning the Lawn into a street carnival with thunderous drums. Host of the show, Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman, danced alongside the percussionists before laying out the festival’s mission. What began as a pledge to reach 1 million people with clean energy, protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon and educate 30,000 children soon ballooned into record numbers: 4.6 million homes powered, $280 million for the Amazon, and $30 million raised for education.

Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna was the first artist to perform with her signature mix of Arabic and Latin sounds. Draped in flowing silks, she sang “Al Sham” and “Ganeni,” before turning Central Park into a global choir with Coldplay’s “We Pray.” Fans waved keffiyehs high, a powerful sight in a New York festival crowd.

Camilo followed with Colombian pride flooding the Lawn. Fans waved tricolor flags while he serenaded with tracks such as “Kesi” and “Vida de Rico.” Towards the end of his set, he pulled his wife, Evaluna Montaner, on stage for their song “Indigo.” The couple’s chemistry had the crowd swaying, and Camilo used the moment to remind fans that the Amazon’s survival is Colombia’s survival too.

Afropop star Ayra Starr strutted out in all-white and owned the stage from the first beat of “Bloody Samaritan.” She jumped, twirled, and worked the crowd during “Sability,” before closing her solo run with global smash “Rush.”

But she wasn’t done. Later, Ayra reappeared and brought out surprise guest, Afrobeats star Rema. The crowd went ballistic as he launched into “Calm Down.” Together, they dimmed the music and asked everyone to lift their flashlights, a glowing pledge for renewable energy across Africa. The sight of tens of thousands of lights flickering in Central Park was one of the night’s most striking moments.

Mariah the Scientist, introduced by fellow scientist Bill Nye, leaned into sultry R&B. Backed by live instrumentation, she delivered “Spread Thin,” “Sacrifice,” and “Burning Blue,” dressed in a toy soldier outfit inspired by the cover of her new album “Hearts Sold Separately.”

Midway through the night, FIFA made a headline appearance: the 2026 World Cup mascots Maple, Zayu, and Clutch joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage to introduce themselves to New York, one of the U.S. host cities for the tournament. Infantino announced that $1 from every ticket sold for World Cup 26 would go into the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, lending the festival’s activism to the sport’s next global moment.

Tyla was the only artist to open her set solo, commanding attention from the first note. She gyrated as the crowd chanted “Tylaaaa we want to party!” before sliding into “Truth or Dare.” By the time she hit “Water,” the entire Lawn was bouncing.

Then came the night’s hometown hero: Cardi B. Performing while pregnant, Cardi didn’t slow down for a second, twerking, stomping and laughing her way through new tracks “Outside” and “Errtime” from her newly released album “AM I THE DRAMA?” When the opening notes of “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” hit, the Great Lawn turned into a Bronx block party.

BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ made her solo festival debut just as the rain began to fall. She performed an acoustic version of “APT” before surprising fans with delicate covers of The Cranberries’ “Linger” and Oasis’ “Wonderwall.” As drizzle turned to steady rain, she closed with “Toxic Till the End.”

Finally, the “Queen of Latin music” arrived. Shakira emerged in a glitter bodysuit, hair whipping as she howled into the mic. Her set was pure adrenaline: “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “Waka Waka,” and the inevitable “Hips Don’t Lie.” The Lawn shook with chants of “Le-le-lo-le-lo-le” as Shakira prowled the stage, closing the night with a primal howl that was matched by 60,000 fans.

In total, the festival mobilized a record 4.3 million citizen actions. Organizers confirmed over $280 million in commitments to the Amazon, $30 million raised for education, and clean energy for 4.6 million homes in Africa.

For Global Citizen, the work doesn’t stop in Central Park. The movement now heads to Belém, Brazil for Global Citizen Festival: Amazônia on November 1, before closing the year at the G20 in Johannesburg.