Added Color to headline The Sultan Room show in Brooklyn with The UNCRTN, Karmella and Miss Cherry Delight

Four New York City-based bands are coming together on Friday for a unique rock show in Brooklyn.

On Oct. 3, Added Color will headline a show at The Sultan Room. Joining the lineup are The UNCRTN, Karmella and Miss Cherry Delight.

“We’re very excited about this show. We handpicked all the bands on the bill, we picked our favorite New York bands, and we wanted to pick a place that we could really throw a big party and really go all out,” said Kiko Freiberg of Added Color. “The whole goal of the show is that people could come, be themselves unapologetically, scream as loud as they can, and just go wild.”

Freiberg says that the night’s lineup was to create a unique show with an interesting variety of genres across the performers.

“I wanted to have some variety. Added Color, we have been between genres for so long, so we wanted to pick a few bands that kind of represented different parts of that journey for us. With Miss Cherry Delight, I think she has this amazing theatrical part of her, and it’s something that we draw to our music a lot,” said Freiberg. “She’s a super interesting performer and she really goes all out. I see the burlesque influences in there and mixed with rock, with some mix of goth, and those are huge influences for us. And then with The UNCRTN and Karmella, they are two bands that are young, newer bands coming out of New York, and they bring this new alternative kind of metal, which we also draw from.”

“I’m psyched. I’m excited. I think the show is gonna go well. I’m super excited to play the Sultan Room, we’re all pretty psyched about it,” said Javi Delez of Karmella. “It’s our return to New York. We’ve played a couple of shows in PA, in New Jersey, just getting ourselves warmed back up. I want to say it’s been almost 2 years since we played New York.”

“It’s not just the big bands from out of town with the names you already know playing Barclays and MSG that are worth seeing. Studies have shown there are musical virtuosos your own backyard. These bands have the stones and talent that it really takes to make it. They deserve to be seen and heard,” said Miss Cherry Delight. “The word “local” doesn’t mean amateur at all. It STRICTLY means we’re from here. We may not have the budget of the artists touring the world but honestly, our concerts are way more interesting than theirs and we rock just as hard if not HARDER. You’re gonna get more raw passion and theatrics from a $20 local show than the one you spent $800 on in a stadium.”

This show is each band’s first time playing the Sultan Room, and both Freiberg and Delez agree that it’s the perfect space for this show.

“We’re Brooklyn-based, so we wanted to do something in Brooklyn. Aesthetically, the Sultan Room has just a very unique thing going with the big LED wall behind them,” said Freiberg. “It sounds really good in there, it’s in a great part of town and I’ve seen a lot of really cool shows there. From the moment I walked in, I just saw that big LED and thought this is very much our aesthetic, and I think it’s something we could do really well. It’s a place that could accommodate a bunch of different bands and not feel like you’re having to fight for space.”

“We’ve been on a hiatus on and off for a while. This seems like a bigger setup, a proper stage, proper setup, bigger venue with a much bigger cap,” said Delez. “Hopefully, we actually sell it all out like the plan was. We’ve played some big venues, or at least locally big venues.”

“Sultan Room has been a dream of ours to play for a while now. As a NYC-based band, it’s one of those venues you strive to perform at, so we’re grateful to have the opportunity,” The UNCRTN told amNewYork.

Everyone on the lineup is excited for the crowd to really get into their music and embrace this city’s local music scene.

“If you really want to support your local music scene, here’s what you do: come to the show, really listen to us while we’re on stage, make some noise and buy a shirt or two. Wear it around town and you’ll meet someone who says “hey, I know that band! They blew me away!” and you’ll suddenly remember this AMNY article where I told you that would happen,” said Miss Cherry Delight.

Tickets start at $20.09 and are available online on the Sultan Room’s website. The Sultan Room is located at 234 Starr St. in Brooklyn. Doors open at 6 p.m. This is a 21+ show.

Details

What: Added Color, The Uncrtn, Karmella, Miss Cherry Delight at the Sultan Room

Where: The Sultan Room, 234 Starr St., Brooklyn

When: Oct. 3, doors open at 6 p.m.

Price: $20.09, must be 21+