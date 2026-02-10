AMPERS&ONE LEVEL Up: How K-pop’s new rookies hit the big leagues

AMPERS&ONE has risen through the ranks of K-pop stardom.

Over the past year, AMPERS&ONE made major strides, embarking on their first world tour and becoming one of the few rookie groups to open for an established K-pop act.

It’s been a whirlwind journey for the rising septet, who went from performing their first concert at Queens Theatre to opening an arena show at Newark’s Prudential Center. While the group remains humble amid their rapid growth, the spotlight continues to expand as AMPERS&ONE prepares for their upcoming fan con in Osaka, Japan, and makes stylish appearances at Seoul Fashion Week.

February marks one year since AMPERS&ONE took their first steps onto the global stage with their North American tour, My First_ at Queens Theatre. When amNewYork first spoke with the group, members KAMDEN (U.S.), BRIAN (Canada), JIHO (South Korea), SIYUN (South Korea), KYRELL (U.S.), MACKIAH (Australia), and SEUNGMO (South Korea) shared their excitement about chasing their dreams in New York City.

Since then, AMPERS&ONE released their third mini album, LOUD & PROUD, which sold over 100,000 copies in its first week. Last fall, they joined labelmates P1Harmony as the opening act on the North American leg of P1stage H: MOST WANTED, performing on some of the biggest stages of their careers. In K-pop, it’s rare for groups, even those under the same label, to open for one another, making the opportunity especially meaningful.

amNewYork caught up with the group at the Top of the Rock, where they reflected on opening for P1Harmony at the Prudential Center and shared what they’ve learned as they continue to climb higher.

“It feels amazing to be back. I’m excited,” SIYUN said ahead of AMPERS&ONE’s debut opening performance at the arena.

Laughing together in the Top of the Rock Lounge, the members reminisced about how they had often rehearsed for smaller formations—and how touring with P1Harmony allowed them to fully showcase the scale and power of their group.

“It didn’t feel real until we were on the stage,” BRIAN admitted.

KAMDEN and JIHO expanded on this, sharing that being an opening act meant capturing the audience’s attention with just a handful of songs, allowing them to quickly introduce their identity while leaving a lasting impression.

For KYRELL, the tour was a learning experience, showing how fan engagement on stage elevated the concert experience for everyone involved.

“We thought of it as a big opportunity right away,” he said. “P1Harmony have been in the industry longer, so watching how they prepare, how they move on stage, and how they carry themselves was really inspiring. Performing in arenas was something we hadn’t done before, and it pushed us to grow.”

He added that the momentum from their first U.S. tour carried into their later comebacks.

“We learned how to manage our energy, stamina, and how to give each other feedback,” KYRELL said. “Those experiences really helped shape our performances and confidence.”

Reflecting on watching P1Harmony perform in Seoul, the group said they were particularly inspired by their solo stages and overall confidence.

“They really exude confidence,” BRIAN said. “We’re still new, and while we don’t lack confidence, we definitely want to have more of it.”

That confidence has steadily grown as AMPERS&ONE’s concepts have evolved. MACKIAH noted that their more recent comebacks feature stronger beats, high energy, and bolder performances.

“Our earlier concepts were cuter and brighter,” he explained. “Now it’s more about power, drive, and confidence. You can feel that change not just on stage, but off stage too. Those comebacks were really important for us.”

Their fanbase, ANDEAR, remains the group’s driving force. During their North American tour, the members were especially moved by fans who thanked them for visiting smaller cities. Many of them shared with the group that they were experiencing K-pop live for the first time in their small town.

“Because it’s their first impression of us, we want to show our best,” BRIAN said.

“We see all the comments and posts online,” MACKIAH added. “It’s a mutual relationship. If there’s no ANDEAR, there’s no AMPERS&ONE. Every day we try to improve ourselves to repay that love.”

“Some fans travel for hours just to see us,” JIHO added fondly.

For AMPERS&ONE, this commitment pushes them to go above and beyond with their music. They told amNewYork about their creative involvement, sharing gratitude for the freedom FNC Entertainment gives them to shape their music and performances.

“We’re very involved in everything we can be,” MACKIAH said. “That freedom really helps us grow.”

Since their debut in 2023, they’ve released three mini-albums and two single albums. With a budding discography, the members shared with amNewYork their favorite songs and reflected on tracks that shaped their journey:

KYRELL cited “Over the Moon” for its late-night drive vibe.

MACKIAH shared that “WHIP IT” marked the first time he rapped.

Concurring with KYRELL, KAMDEN expressed his love for softer, melancholic songs like “Over the Moon.”

BRIAN named “Who Are You” for its chill vibe and vocals.

SEUNGMO chose “My Mistake” for its melody and beats.

JIHO said “I’m Down” reminds him of standing on a massive stage.

SIYUN simply declared, “Fly is my song—it’s my style.”

As they look ahead, the group remains focused on reaching new listeners and taking the songs they feel strongly about to the next level.

“Our goal is for people to hear our music at least once,” MACKIAH said. “If they do, we believe they’ll fall in love with us.”

“It would be great if everyone knew the name, AMPERS&ONE, so that’s our goal,” he added, smiling.

Entering 2026, AMPERS&ONE continues to step confidently into the spotlight, showcasing their poise and star power at Seoul Fashion Week, including appearances at the Kwakhyunjoo Collection and Phenomenon Seeper.

Their next stop: a fan con in Osaka, Japan, on Feb. 23.