Global icon BIBI takes a bite out of the Big Apple, surprises fans in Midtown

South Korean singer and songstress BIBI took a bite out of the Big Apple after culminating her first world tour [EVE] with a visit to the Empire State Building, performing on NBC’s Today show, and a surprise meet and greet with fans.

For over six years, BIBI has garnered a reputation for an unapologetic demeanor. Breaking the glass ceiling and social stigmas in South Korea’s conservative society, BIBI embraces sexuality and creatively delves into provocative topics in her music. It was through this bold approach that her latest album, EVE: ROMANCE, released in May, touches on temptation and the biblical apple tree.

The fruits of BIBI’s labor were in full bloom after a jam-packed audience for her first United States Tour, entitled EVE, at Radio City on June 10. Fans lauded BIBI for her dynamic stage presence and interaction with fans, but this was not the end for BIBI in New York City.

Lissett Mejia had front row seats at Radio City and shared that it was an experience unlike any other.

“I was actually all the way in the front. Oh, my God, it was insane. She’s so pretty and she’s so interactive. I love that about her,” Mejia shared. “I love her, her vibe and her music is so good, and I just love her as a person, and how sweet she is, and caring for everyone, all her fans.

BIBI returned to New York City last week with a historical performance on NBC’s Today Show, becoming the first South Korean female soloist to appear live, where she sang ‘Apocalypse’ as a part of the Citi Concert Series. That was not the only bite BIBI made in the Big Apple; she also visited the top of the Empire State Building, which was proceeded by a surprise visit to Broadway’s K-Pop Nara where she met and posed for photos with 130 fans for free. As an additional show of appreciation for her staunch fans, BIBI signed albums for fans who were unable to make it to the store for the surprise visit.

Gabriella is a longtime fan of BIBI, and shared with amNewYork that she was upset that she missed her performance at Radio City Music All last month. It was to her utter surprise that K-Pop Nara played host to a surprise visit with BIBI, where 130 lucky fans were able to briefly interact with the artist, pose for a free group photo and buy a signed album.

“BIBI is so beautiful,” she exclaimed as she held onto her ticket marking her spot in the meet and greet line. “I wanted to see her but I didn’t get to, but to have the opportunity now I just knew I had to go. If I could say anything to BIBI it would be that we love you and you are beautiful.”