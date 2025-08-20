Big Ocean paved waves for inclusivity in NYC and at the United Nations Development Programme

Big Ocean made a big splash this month with their first concert in New York City and a special visit to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

As the first hard-of-hearing K-Pop act to hit the global stage, Big Ocean has felt as though it is incumbent upon themselves to spread awareness regarding the importance of inclusivity, especially for those with disabilities. It is through their example that, with the help of technology, they say everyone has the potential to achieve their dreams. With this in mind, Big Ocean was invited to speak and perform at the UNDP–a global organization geared toward reducing inequality, creating sustainable development, and eradicating poverty–in Midtown on Aug. 4.

Big Ocean’s name has become synonymous with changemakers in the industry. Their success in the entertainment world is a testament to their perseverance, talent, and the importance of equal opportunity. Inside the UNDP Midtown headquarters, members PJ, Chanyeon, and Jiseok, along with Haley Cha, the Chief Executive Officer of Parastar Entertainment– a company set on representing artists and athletes with disabilities since 2020–underscored the impact of digital inclusion and innovation on their careers. Big Ocean’s fans, affectionately known as PADOs, have also shared how important these young men are in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Staff at the UNDP stated that they are committed to disability inclusion, especially with their Global Disability Fund, which focuses on the power of digital accessibility and creating inclusive futures.

“At UNDP, we talk about how digital transformation can transform lives and really allow people to invest in their own potential futures and reach their full potential. But that doesn’t happen automatically. We have to understand that if we are going to be inclusive and reach everyone with this life-transforming power of technology, we have to be really intentional about it. And that’s something that Big Ocean really gives such a wonderful inspirational example of because Big Ocean, which is the first hearing impaired K-Pop band, is leveraging AI technology, all sorts of interesting, creative approaches to make their music and share that music with everyone, so that everyone can enjoy it as well,” UNDP Chief Digital Officer Robert Opp said. “We wanted to have Big Ocean here to share that message further and help people understand that technology can transform lives, and we ensure that we leave no one behind.”

During Big Ocean’s visit, UNDP learned about the group’s origins, the obstacles they faced when trying to find tools to help them pursue their music careers, and the innovative technology that has recently been released since their debut.

Big Ocean was created by Parastar Entertainment with the intent of paving a path for disabled artists and underscoring the need for equal opportunities. Their debut date, April 20, 2024, was deeply significant to their efforts since it is South Korea’s Day of People with Disabilities.

The trio utilizes sign language in their choreography along with AI technology to help them stay on beat. In doing so, they teach their viewers Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign (IS). Big Ocean states that they are shifting the paradigm to use visual languages so that their songs can “not only be heard by our ears but can be seen by eyes and also felt by hearts.”

“I was so happy to share our story on how technology could assist us with our debut and production of music. I hope our journey and footsteps can provide fruitful ideas to the disabled community on how to achieve their goal in alternative ways,” PJ told amNewYork.

“We had to come up with our own solutions. We used vibrations on smartwatches, and flashing lights on a monitor so we could match our movements,” PJ said at the event.

“Without that technology, it would be impossible for us to make a debut in the first place. We continue to use technology,” Chanyeon added.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 13% of the population has reported disability, and they have a lower employment rate due to barriers in accessing essential services. While the ADA, which was established in 1990, aims to protect those with disabilities by barring discrimination and guaranteeing equal access to employment, there are still obstacles individuals face, especially in the entertainment industry, as found in a report by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

After discussing Big Ocean’s origins, the group performed for UNDP and received a tour of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council headquarters. Here, the group saw the effort made by nations around the globe to create peace, equality, and stability.

“UN headquarters visit was mind-blowing as it showed us the spirit of peacekeeping and sustainable development of humanity. I liked the quote on the wall printing that said, ‘UN was not created to take mankind to heaven, but to save humanity from hell,’” PJ said.

Big Ocean’s band name suggests the ocean’s waters reaching each continent, and this is where the K-Pop group takes its mission from the stage to create a seat at the table for individuals with disabilities across the globe.

Creating Representation

Ahead of their visit to the UNDP, Big Ocean held their first concert in New York City at the Sound of Brazil in SoHo on Aug. 1. Their performance put Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance at the forefront of their stateside tour, an effort many fans shared is not often implemented properly.

Many PADOs told amNewYork they were impressed with how much effort Big Ocean’s team placed on ensuring everyone with disabilities were treated fairly. Tour Manager Q ensured that those who were deaf or hard of hearing were placed next to an ASL interpreter, and others who needed seats or wheelchair access were also given ample space. The group also added that they were grateful to Meighan, the founder of Black and White Enterprises LLC, for working to build an inclusive and cultural bridge by aiding Big Ocean’s tour.

“One thing we are proud of is that we had an ASL interpreter and ADA zone at our concert. I have witnessed the power of this small service, securing a great safe zone for our fans,” Chanyeon told amNewYork.

For Big Ocean, it was paramount that their fans felt seen, which is why they placed an emphasis on learning ASL ahead of the US leg of their tour.

“It was worth learning ASL for a year, though I wasn’t certain that I would have a chance to use this in life. I met so many ASL users, and it enabled us to share special emotions that otherwise would have been impossible to share to this extent,” Jiseok said.

Meeting the fans

In addition to performing, Big Ocean participated in a fan event with K-Pop Nara in K-Town, where they met with a lucky group of supporters who entered a raffle on Aug. 3rd.

PADOs were able to sit down with Big Ocean, have a brief conversation while their albums were signed, participate in a Q&A, and pose for a group photo. It was here that the band told their supporters how special it was for them to interact face-to-face for their stateside tour.

“Here, during our tour and during K-Pop fan events, I can meet you in person, and this is so special,” PJ said at the fan meeting.

“This love [from the fans] makes me forget everything about the difficult parts of the K-Pop industry, and I appreciate you all,” Chanyeon said.

One fan, a young woman named Gabby, shared that she, too, is partially deaf and asked the group a simple question: “When you take off your hearing aids, how do you wake up in the morning? My parents wake me up.”

The members shared that they use a phone app that gives off several vibrations to wake them up, underscoring that technology is there to help.

Others were able to seamlessly chat with Big Ocean utilizing ASL, leaving the room giggling as they bonded over their favorite sea creatures, songs, and more.

While their tour in the United States has ended, Big Ocean promises to continue spreading awareness on the importance of inclusion and sharing their music with the world.