Bloomingdale School of Music to host free concert this month in Morningside Heights

The Bloomingdale School of Music will be partnering with the NYC Parks Department to give the city a special summer performance. They will be presenting the free-to-attend Summer Community Concert to show off the musical abilities of Bloomingdale’s dedicated students.

The concert will consist of students of all ages from the summer program as well as faculty. They will be playing side-by-side in this community-based event. Bloomingdale intends to offer more than 20 free concerts and events as the summer continues.

“323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It’s a community, a family, a home. I don’t think I’d be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale.” said life-long student Daisy Roberts. “[It] nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

The school of music was founded in 1964 with the goal to provide quality music classes to all students with a passion for the art, no matter their economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Anyone who wants to learn is welcome in the school as accessibility remains Bloomingdale’s main focus. The school offers over $200,000 in financial aid to its qualifying students through 3 separate programs.

“We did not have money for piano lessons back then. I received financial aid for piano lessons and later I was accepted into BSM’s Professional Training Program (PTP).” said Bloomingdale student Layton-Yang Z. “I can’t imagine what my life would be like if I had not come across BSm and received financial aid.”

The school offers a wide range of classes, there are a variety of different musical disciplines taught, the choice of short or long lesson lengths, classes for all ability levels and seasonal classes. The diverse staff is experienced and cares about the well-being of all students. From infants to adults there are classes and ensembles for everyone.

The concert will take place on Aug.13 at 4:30 p.m. at Grant’s Tomb on West 122nd St and Riverside Drive. You can RSVP for the event here.