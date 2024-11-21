Rave B4 We Die: No sleep for Brooklyn thanks to Woosung’s EDM bash

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

South Korean American singer Woosung turned the Great Hall at Avant Gardner into a rave last month, enrapturing audiences with the perfect amalgamation of EDM and indie rock for his “B4 We Die” tour.

Over a thousand fans clamored through the dark industrial streets of Williamsburg, past abandoned train tracks and loading trucks, each vying for a barricade spot inside of the quintessential Brooklyn warehouse. As the crowd corralled themselves into the venue, they smiled in awe, watching streams of light bounce off of the exposed beams and brick walls which created the perfect dance hall for Woosung fans.

Known for his role as the lead vocalist and guitarist from rock band The Rose, Woosung has touched upon numerous genres of music, cultivating a sound so unique and fresh that fans continue to crave more. But this time around he has embodied EDM, carving a new musical path for himself.

“I love being back to New York. It feels like my second home. So, thank you. If you guys haven’t heard already, I have a new album out called ‘4444,’ It charted number six on the EDM [Billboard] chart,” Woosung told the crowd.

For the 31-year-old singer, his most outstanding instrument is his voice. There are some musicians, the likes of Kurt Cobain and Johnny Cash, whose voice is so distinguishable that it sets them apart from the masses.

It was Woosung’s soothing, raspy voice that first attracted Manhattanite Angely Kurniadi, 51, to his music with indie rock band, The Rose.

“I like his voice. He has a very unique raspy voice and it’s just different when he sings solo then with The Rose,” Kurniadi said. “I like that he is honest, and he is not afraid to say something. He recently condemned toxic fans who judge other artists [maliciously.] He is very real.”

To say that Woosung electrified the stage is a sheer understatement. With his bandmate Dojoon, also known for his DJ moniker Parclassic, mixing Woosung’s new sound, it was certainly a start of something great. Featuring sounds from his second full-length album “4444,” the crowd was aglow with exhilaration to finally hear his beautifully written songs live for the first time.

“I started looking into this perspective of why people hate the [number] four so much and everything. And for me, I came to a realization that people are misunderstanding the number four…I think they’re thinking that death is tied [to it] with being scary, sad, you know, uncertainty. But in my opinion, I think death could be conceived as beautiful moving forward,” Woosung said.

For Woosung, the number ‘4’ has personal significance, and he strongly believes that everything has energy, and he says that it’s a number that has been a constant in his life.

“The number four has been around me and pulling me into its energy for the longest time. To give you guys a couple examples, my bank password I used since middle school adds up to a number four to a single digit. My phone number that I’ve been using since elementary school, the four-digit ending number adds up to number four to a single digit, and the house that I live in right now, also the address adds up to a four. So, it’s kind of unique. It could be a coincidence. But also, I think if coincidence is repeated, it is not a coincidence, just like how, if you wanted to come to this show and you’re here, you’re meant to be here,” Woosung said.

Prior to the show starting Iön, warmed up the crowd with a mixture between house music like “Show me love” and mixes from his EP CÖURAGE, which got fans waving their light sticks as if they were at a rave.

The party was just getting started as DJ Parclassic officially opened the show with a smash up of Frank Sinatra’s iconic “New York, New York” with Jay Z’s “Empire State of Mind,” showcasing his appreciate for the Big Apple and setting the mood for the night. Throwing his hands in the air like a masterful conductor, Parclassic got the crowd jumping with excitement stating, “New York, it’s getting hot in here!”

Woosung’s tour was unlike any other outing he has held previously, igniting a fanbase diverse range of fans from across the world and among different age groups.

Julie Verhoff, 47 traveled from Delaware just to see Woosung perform live in Brooklyn. As a audiologist she bid farewell to her last patient of the day and booked into a train to support her favorite indie rockstar.

“I love that WOOSUNG is super positive, and his songs are amazing…I just came from work. I seriously saw my last patient, got on the train and came here, and hoped I made it,” Verhoff said.

Woosung’s last “B4 We Die” tour stop was on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.