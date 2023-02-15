Bruce Springsteen adds 22 North American shows to 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added 22 shows in North America to their 2023 international tour.

This world tour is Springsteen and the Band’s first tour since 2017, and their first in North America since 2016.

Springsteen and the Band are currently touring the cities they had in their original North American schedule. The North American leg started on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and it will conclude on April 14 with a homecoming show in Newark, New Jersey, before the band heads to the European leg of the tour.

Another North American leg will follow as a response to the shows has sparked the addition of tour dates in 18 more North American cities. According to USA Today, the band has “rocked like their lives depended on it,” and Rolling Stone called the band’s return “ecstatic and emotional.”

The new tour dates are in cities across the United States and Canada, including back-to-back shows in Philadelphia; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Toronto; and Inglewood, California. The additional shows will start on Aug. 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago and conclude at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Dec. 8.

Tickets for the additional dates will go on sale over the next two weeks. The first tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan will be used for many cities. Pre-registration for Verified Fan is required. Registration will stay open until Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park will not use Verified Fan and will sell their tickets directly.

For more information regarding the tour visit brucespringsteen.net or @bsesb_tour on Instagram.