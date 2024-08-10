Cardi B opens up about ‘freak accident’ that left her temporarily ‘paralysed’

Cardi B and Andre Branch at Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE Featuring: Cardi B Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 31 Dec 2023 Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Cardi B has revealed that she almost suffered a miscarriage after a recent accident.

The rapper, who announced last week that she is pregnant with her third child, has revealed that she was recently involved in an accident that nearly resulted in a miscarriage.

Cardi opened up about the accident during a recent X Spaces chat with her fans.

“I had a f**king freak accident. I don’t know how something – well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt,” the WAP rapper began, according to a clip posted on social media. “It doesn’t really happen often, but it become so big to the point I was literally paralysed.”

Cardi continued, “And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite.”

The 31-year-old then told fans that the painkillers soon wore off.

“Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f**k,” she said. “I’mma exaggerate this s**t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn.”

Cardi did not specify the nature of the accident or the severity of her injuries.

The I Like It rapper’s comments come days after she announced she was pregnant with her third child with rapper husband Offset.

On the same day, she confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Offset, with whom she also shares two other children, Kulture, six, and Wave, two.