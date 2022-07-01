A popular New York City venue is hosting a benefit concert to support charities that aim to protect people from gun violence.

On July 6, City Winery (located at 25 11th Avenue)is hosting ENOUGH, a concert which aims to raise money to support gun safety. Under the musical direction of Eli Brueggemann of “Saturday Night Live,” the lineup includes Dionne Warwick, Macy Gray, Resistance Revival Chorus, DJ Logic, John Cameron Mitchell, Tash Neal, Gracie Lawrence (of Lawrence), Loudon Wainwright III, and more to be announced.

“We feel a responsibility to use our facility as a community gathering space expressing our concern for the plague of guns in our country and importance of safety measures required given the 2nd amendment,” says City Winery CEO & Founder, Michael Dorf. “Everytown.org and Moms Demand Action are doing remarkable work in this domain and we are bringing as much of a spotlight to their important work as possible with this event.”

City Winery will be producing a limited edition wine that will be available for purchase at the benefit concert and online. Net proceeds from ticket and wine sales will go to support Moms Demand Action and Every Town for Gun Safety.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50 with VIP options available. Additional donations may be made at the time of purchase. Visit citywinery.com to purchase tickets.