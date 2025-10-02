‘Night of My Life’: Lucky fans join P1Harmony in ‘EX’ pre-listening album party in SoHo

Last week, 50 lucky fans celebrated the release of P1Harmony’s new album, “EX,” with the band themselves during a pre-listening party at hello82 NYC in SoHo.

P1Harmony is proving they are “EXemplary” with their newly released album, “EX,” a five-track EP filled with catchy R&B and pop-rock songs written and composed by the members themselves. To commemorate the release of their first English EP, P1Harmony partnered with K-Pop independent label hello82 to invite fans to a pre-listening party on Sept. 23 at 427 Broadway with members KEEHO, THEO, JIUNG, INTAK, SOUL, and JONGSEOB.

amNewYork got an inside look at the fan experience at the hello82 NYC flagship space, where attendees came dressed in outfits inspired by the new album. About 50 supporters, affectionately known as P1ece, sat inside the “EX” themed event space, which has become heralded as a hot spot for album pop-ups, exclusive merch, and interactions with K-pop groups.

The Tuesday evening unfolded with P1Harmony walking onto a stage, greeting fans with bright smiles, and answering their questions about each track on “EX” while listening to it together.

But how did fans get this opportunity?

Thanks to an ongoing partnership with hello82, an independent K-pop label that simultaneously executive-produced, released, and distributed “EX” and launched P1Harmony’s world tour “Most Wanted,” fans were invited to RSVP for a chance to win a seat at the official pre-listening party in NYC.

According to Bronx native Brittany Butler, 37, it was by chance that she saw hello82 NYC’s social media post announcing fans to “Save the Date” for the event. She said that the only requirement was to upload a copy of her P1Harmony concert receipt.

“The fact that it’s right before the concert that the album is coming out, and it’s like, the first concert that I can afford. I’m a teacher. I don’t make a lot of money. I would love to go to all their things, like in LA, but I just can’t afford it. So, to get chosen for this is amazing. My love for them can’t stop, like I’m beyond amazed,” Butler said.

Fans told amNewYork that the pre-listening party was like P1Harmony’s new song, “Night of My Life,” because it was an evening they would never forget.

Twenty-year-old Emely Galiana told amNewYork that she couldn’t believe her luck when she learned she was a winner. She recalled finishing a Zoom class when she received an email announcing she won a spot at the listening party. Still reeling from the opportunity, Galiana says that she cried in the bathroom for 10 minutes.

“Honestly, out of the 50 people, and as someone from the Bronx, it’s insane. I am extremely emotional and just thankful to God for this opportunity,” Galiana said. “This is amazing for a fan, especially for someone who can’t always afford a ticket, let alone VIP.”

While the entire experience was eventful for Galiana, it was the Spanish version of the title track “EX” that brought her to tears. In addition to being Hispanic Heritage month, and the ongoing plight many Latin Americans are experiencing in America with the ongoing ICE raids, hearing her favorite K-pop group release a Spanish track provided an indescribable sense of comfort.

Galiana covered her mouth in surprise, waving her P1Harmony lightstick as she cheered on her favorite idols. This reaction garnered smiles from the group, who shared that it was important to acknowledge the impact Latin music and culture have had on them and K-pop.

“I’m very proud of the fact that we were able to do a Spanish version. And I think I talked about this briefly a lot before, but I think it’s so important to recognize how big and cultural the Spanish language is,” KEEHO told fans. “I think that the whole point of the album is to reach out globally and have a lot of people listening to it. I think having a Spanish [song] is just as important as English is. And so, we really hope that that reaches another layer or level of people that can relate.”

In addition to listening to the album before its release date, fans asked P1Harmony for advice, especially for those who’ve grown with the group since their debut five years ago.

“We forget that we’re growing up because time goes by so fast and we do so many things…When we see the fans who have stuck around with us for such a long time. I think I kind of realized we’ve all grown up together, and we are going through this thing called life together,” KEEHO shared. “I’m a firm believer in taking it one day at a time. The advice I’d like to give is that time is not real. The more we think about time, the more we think about the time we don’t have. I think that’s when we start losing opportunities and losing the things that we do with our lives. So just take it day by day and let yourself experience things.”

P1Harmony’s first English EP was officially released on Sept. 26, one day ahead of their concert, which is also in connection with hello82 Presents (delivering an integrated package of P1Harmony’s album and tour).