Start getting in the holiday spirit, New York! iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball is returning to Madison Square Garden for its 29th year on Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

“Z100’s Jingle Ball is New York City’s iconic holiday concert, featuring the biggest names in pop music and celebrating the hottest songs of the year,” said Mark Adams, Program Director for Z100. “Few events capture the spirit of the holiday season like Jingle Ball.”

This year’s star-studded lineup– presented by Capital One– will be led by Alex Warren, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Nelly, and more.

“New York is the epicenter of the world when it comes to music…excitement and entertainment,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia. “Every artist from the day they pick up a guitar wants to play Madison Square Garden. It’s just that legendary event.”

Other featured artists will include Jessie Murph, BigXthaPlug, Laufey, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, and Zara Larsson.

At the celebration, $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to this year’s official charity– The Ryan Seacrest Foundation. This organization is a non-profit dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.

“Ryan Seacrest is, you know, he’s just a great person who loves to give back,” said Poleman. “And he has these studios set up at hospitals across the country. You know… [he] does such great work, and music is at the core of what he does at those hospitals. So…it’s a natural fit that we would use Jingle Ball to support the cause.”

The New York City show will be played at Madison Square Garden, where it has been held since its very first year in 1996. In addition to bringing holiday cheer to NYC, the Jingle Ball will also bring its festivities to Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami.

In these many locations, Capital One cardholders are able to add a Capital One Access Pass to their ticket purchase. This will allow access to an exclusive pre-show party with a performance from one of the Jingle Ball artists.

This year will also mark a first for the Jingle Ball…a special sing-a-long moment to KPOP Demon Hunters. Given the popularity of the song and the togetherness that sing-a-longs provide, this is bound to be a viral moment for Jingle Ball.

“Their song is probably one of the most sung songs in households across America right now,” said Poleman. “So we’re going to create a special moment, and we may have some special celebrity appearances during those moments.”

Tickets are now on sale for New York City’s most iconic holiday event at http://www.iheartradio.com/JingleBall.

For the latest information on Z100’s Jingle Ball 2025, log on to www.Z100.com keyword: Jingle Ball or listen to Z100’s Jingle Ball on-air or online via the station’s website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app.