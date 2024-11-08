Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! rocked New York City with a sold-out show at Terminal 5 last month, telling amNewYork Metro it was an experience they would never forget.

“New York is an incredible city, packed with people from so many backgrounds and cultures. We love how everyone stays true to their own style, bringing such strong, unique energy. The fans here are also so expressive and creative—almost like artists themselves. When we meet them, they’re dressed in bold outfits and striking poses, which sometimes makes us feel like we’re the ones being treated to a meet-and-greet,” the members of Atarashii Gakko! shared with the help of a translator.

Japanese four-girl power group Atarashii Gakko! members SUZUKA, KANON, MIZYU, and RIN are unlike any other act to hit the stage. For those seeing them for the first time at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen Oct. 8, audience members were pleasantly surprised when they watched the quartet walk upon a stage wearing traditional Japanese school uniforms, putting on a theatrical heart pounding performance. Self-described as one part music, one part dance, all Tokyo Thrash, Atarashii Gakko! have transformed the entertainment industry with their unique style and stage presence.

“We always focus on what would feel the most fun and exciting with our music, especially while dressed in our school uniforms. Redefining what feels ‘normal’ for us each time keeps our moves fresh and fun,” Atarashii Gakko! said.

As the lights dimmed in Terminal 5 Atarashii Gakko! got into pyramid-like formation while wearing Kimono tops over their school uniforms. Bathed in a red hue the sound of a blaring horn signaled the start to their hit song, “Tokyo Calling,” which had fans screaming with delight.

“Tokyo Calling,” may be considered their breakout single (released in 2023) but the group has been dominating the stage since 2015 (they also recently signed with record label 88rising in 2020).

“Looking back on all the shows we did across Japan, it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come. We’re so grateful for this journey, and it’s surreal to know that the things we started doing just for fun as the four of us now connect with people all around the world. It really feels like a dream come true,” Atarashii Gakko! told amNewYork Metro.

For fans like Texas native Paul Hernandez, who have spent months following the band at each tour stop both in the United States and Europe, Atarashii Gakko! are unlike any other musical act he has ever seen. In addition to spreading awareness to Japanese culture, he says that he appreciates how their music has become a source of comfort for fans, especially younger ones since they delve into feelings of anxiety, depression, and just meeting society’s expectations.

“I think Atarashii Gakko! is a great representation of what youth needs to hear today, and it comes down to what their mantra is ‘Hamidashiteku’ which is to stand out or stick out within society. I think with all the crazy stuff that happens in this world, it’s important to not lose yourself. They’ve kind of expressed that in a variety of different interviews, and they express that on stage, like they’re happy to like, show people their Japanese culture and in a way that is not typically open outside of the country, and showing that in a way that is unique to them is what I appreciate about them,” Hernandez said.

Atarashii Gakko! has been known to stand out amongst other artists, not only due to their humor and rockstar style, but to stress that they will “defy a narrow-minded society by embracing individuality and freedom.” Their message is clear, they stand up for their freedom of expression and hope to spread light for those in dark moments.

“Everyone has moments of anxiety, frustration, and inner conflict, so we focus on those feelings in our lyrics. We want to show that they’re part of what makes each person unique and free, and that embracing them is important. Through our performances, we hope fans can feel our energy, excitement, and the sense of fun we put into everything. We work hard to create shows that let people share those feelings with us,” Atarashii Gakko! said.

Andrew Darchiville, 41, from White Plains, New York is beyond grateful for the unifying force Atarashii Gakko! He feels that they have made a rallying call for fans to embrace their identity and be open-minded, and in turn brough much needed awareness to Japanese culture.

“They’re spreading Japanese culture to people that don’t are not familiar with Japanese culture. And I also think that they’re bringing such a diverse group of people together. Like the people that we’ve met are just such a variety. So it’s been super cool. Yeah, different features. Yeah, exactly, yeah. Just like, it’s like, one big, just culture, blend of energy and love. It’s just awesome,” Darchiville said.

After the sold-out show at Terminal 5 where SUZUKA could be seen crowd surfing and climbing barricades like a true rockstar, it is evident that Atarashii Gakko! are a force to be reckoned with.

Atarashii Gakko! told amNewYork that their visits abroad have supplied them with wonderful experiences, especially with fans openly embracing them. Their music has transcended language barriers, and the international support has added more fuel to their passionate fire.

“While visiting abroad, we noticed how the Japanese word “omakase” had become part of other cultures. This inspired us to create a song that blends the original Japanese meaning—“leave it to you”—with its international interpretation. For the performance, we wear traditional Japanese happi and dotera and incorporate Japanese styles into our choreography to bring out the song’s essence,” Atarashii Gakko! said.

While the group has high hopes for the future to perform on even bigger stages, they say that the thing they most cherish along the way is the “Love, friendship, peace, “Seishun” (= youth), and the energy we get to share with everyone!”