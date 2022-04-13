John Legend to perform at Northwell Health’s Side By Side music series

Northwell Health’s “Side by Side” Music Series returns for 2022 with a special benefit concert from GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-Platinum singer-songwriter John Legend and a special performance by singer-songwriter Jason Derulo at UBS arena on Saturday, May 29.

On April 12, Northwell Health announced the return of its annual “Side By Side: A Celebration of Service” – a two-day festival built on Northwell’s commitment to celebrate and honor the resilience of our nation’s active-duty military, veterans and their families with a one-of-a-kind music experience to thank our heroes for their service. The event will occur during Memorial Day weekend and NYC’s Fleet Week – a way for the residents of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to honor the U.S. Navy (USN), Marine Corps (USMC) and Coast Guard (USCG).

“Memorial Day weekend is a dedicated time every year to reflect on the sacrifices so many Americans have made in our country’s history,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell. “We should never take for granted the freedoms we enjoy in this country or forget our heroes in the armed forces who will stop at nothing to protect those freedoms. We are honored to host ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’ for those very reasons – to honor our service members.”

Northwell Health’s “Side By Side” festival will kick off on May 28, with a block party in Flatiron Plaza that will be hosted by actor and comedian, Alfonso Ribeiro and feature special appearances by Questlove, stars of Broadway, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir and more.

This day of service event will celebrate the city’s comeback and resilience – and unite active military members, veterans, and their families with the general public for fun-filled games, food experiences, surprise music performances and more. Programming will be open to the public and will invite everyone to celebrate the sense of community that only Fleet Week and Memorial Day weekend in the city can bring.

The exclusive performance at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park the following day will highlight some of Legend’s fan-favorite hits that have made him one of the most decorated performers of our time.

“We are so excited to host this fun-filled event with a live audience both in the streets of New York City and on the stage of UBS Arena with John Legend and Jason Derulo,” said Juan Serrano, Vice President of the health system’s Military Liaison Services and US Marine veteran. “This is a two-day celebration of our country’s military service members, but it also signifies Northwell’s commitment to our veterans for the other 363 days of the year. We will always stand by our heroes in uniform and their families. We owe them our full support and a debt of gratitude.”

Tickets to the benefit concert event with John Legend will be available for purchase on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. For every ticket sold, 100% of the proceeds will go to fund Northwell Health’s military programs. Additional details for the Side By Side Block Party on May 28 will be released in some time in May.