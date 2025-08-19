K-Pop goddesses ARTMS talk ‘Club Icarus’ after Midtown nightclub party with fans

ARTMS commemorated the release of their album “Club Icarus” last month during a Midtown nightclub celebration, telling amNewYork it was a “heart-fluttering” intimate experience with their fans.

South Korean girl group ARTMS has cultivated a mythological identity inspired by the Greek goddess of the moon, sweeping through the music industry with an ethereal aura. Since their debut in 2024, Heejin, Haeul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry have worked tirelessly to connect with their fans, affectionately known as OURII, through numerous engagements and inviting them to share their “Virtual Angel” style via social media.

In their latest endeavor to bridge that special connection with their supporters, ARTMS celebrated the release of their album at a New York City nightclub last month. Hundreds of fans could be observed walking through the city streets with angel wings and other Greek mythological outfits to showcase at HK Hall at 605 West 48th Street, where they danced the night away with members of ARTMS.

“It’s so wonderful to be back in New York after a while. We had a special time thanks to the ‘Club Icarus’ event – the vibe was different from the Seoul event, and it was so much fun. I’m happy because the fans looked like they really enjoyed it,” JinSoul told amNewYork.

“We usually come to New York for performances, but this time we had a different kind of event, so it felt new. As expected, New York fans were just as enthusiastic as we imagined, which made it such an enjoyable experience,” Kim Lip added. “Honestly, I was looking forward to it because our fans would come all dressed up in amazing outfits for our concerts. But this time, they really went above and beyond what I imagined – they prepared so well, and I was so happy to see it. It felt like watching a scene from the “Icarus” music video, and I felt so moved and surprised; it was such a great experience. I felt awe at how well they dressed up.”

The young women shared how much they enjoyed seeing their OURII for a club event. HeeJin stated that the experience made her heart flutter when she saw the crowd enjoying themselves.

Rather than being a concert setting, ARTMS was able to interact in a more laidback, fun environment, allowing them to dance and even serve customized cocktails (and mocktails) to their fans.

“The energy you get from seeing people in person and interacting is just different! Since New York is known for its nightlife and club culture, the vibe was on another level! I don’t think there’s a better way to connect than enjoying music together. The long journey from Korea was completely worth it,” HeeJin said.

“It was such a special memory. We became one with the fans through our music, shared that moment up close, and were able to communicate even without words, just through our eyes. I really felt like we were one,” Choerry shared.

“I loved how everyone interpreted the fallen angel concept in their own unique way. Many fans even made their outfits themselves. It was really fun to see how they interpret “Icarus” through their own style. We were really impressed,” HaSeul added.

The release of the album Club Icarus has marked a new global chapter for ARTMS, touching on feelings of rebirth and society’s overwhelming pressures. The group told amNewYork that the inspiration behind this theme came from messages from their fans.

“With Club Icarus we wanted to fully express what ARTMS is. We were also inspired by messages from our fans, especially those who told us they found healing and comfort through our music,” HaSeul said.

In addition to being inspired by their fans’ messages, ARTMS shared that they elevated their storytelling in their latest music videos of “Icarus” with two versions, a “Club Version” and a “Cinematic Version” that centers on vulnerability and strength. JinSoul says that ARMTS pride themselves on their fan-centric stories and even include hidden easter eggs for them to discover.

“I’m really grateful that the fans love the album, “Club Icarus.” The songs talk about emotions that everyone experiences at least once in their life, and they also give us an opportunity to comfort each other and give advice to one another. I’m happy that we were able to express our honest feelings through the music,” Choerry said.

ARTMS will embark on a world tour this fall for “Grand Club Icarus,” which will kick off in Baltimore on Nov 8th.