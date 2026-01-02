Year of K-Pop with hello82: P1Harmony’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’ marks milestone for Indie Label

As the curtain closed on 2025, hello82 solidified the year as a defining chapter for K-pop, marked by groundbreaking live events and the launch of a new touring division beginning with P1Harmony.

Since its inception five years ago, hello82 has emerged as a bridge between K-pop artists and fans, hosting immersive live experiences at its event spaces in Los Angeles and Atlanta. In May, the independent label unveiled a new flagship location in SoHo, where musical juggernauts including ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, AMPERS&ONE, A2O MAY, WONHO, and P1Harmony have already made appearances.

It was the ongoing partnership between hello82 and P1Harmony, however, that enabled the company to take its next major step in expanding its global footprint. For the first time, the fan-centric label went beyond its role as a liaison by simultaneously executive-producing, releasing, and distributing P1Harmony’s album “EX” alongside the group’s “Most Wanted” world tour.

Just one week after its release, the album earned a spot on the Billboard 200 chart, further solidifying the group’s rise and signaling a new era of success for both P1Harmony and hello82. The partnership’s triumph stems from a shared commitment to fan accessibility, with both parties prioritizing interaction and community over the years.

“The fact that the album is coming out right before the concert and it’s the first concert I can afford means everything,” said Bronx native Brittany Buttler, 37, at hello82 NYC’s EX listening party in SoHo. “I’m a teacher, and I don’t make a lot of money. I’d love to go to everything they do in L.A., but I can’t. To be chosen for this is amazing. My love for them can’t stop, I’m beyond amazed.”

From sold-out arenas across the U.S. to viral fan-driven moments online, P1Harmony has proven their artistry transcends language barriers. Five years after their debut, the group continues to showcase its distinctive energy and creative vision, redefining what it means to be a next-generation K-pop powerhouse.

When P1Harmony concluded the North American leg of their “Most Wanted” tour in the fall, fans praised it as one of the most memorable concert experiences of the year, largely due to its numerous interactive moments with members KEEHO, THEO, JIUNG, INTAK, SOUL, and JONGSEOB.

Liz Dusche, 20, traveled across the country to attend multiple tour stops. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has followed the group since high school and says she has grown alongside them.

“It’s been so meaningful to grow up with them as a fan and witness their success,” Dusche said while waiting by the pit barricade at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sept. 27. “They’ve come so far—from free events and small theaters to selling out arenas. I’m so proud of them.”

Often described as the K-pop shooting stars fans wished for, P1Harmony stands out for their unique sound, unapologetic demeanor, and ever-evolving musicality. Their connection with their fandom, known as P1ece, is frequently described as cosmic, built on sincerity and mutual love rather than false pretenses.

“That’s what makes our fans so special to us, because they are the people that see [us]. And they’re the people that can see us as us…and not just you know the crazy performances in the stages that we put on, but really, truthfully, just who we are. I think it’s really important to have those relationships and also be mature within those relationships…[Over time] it’s been a lot of hardship, but also a lot of love and a lot of gain, and a lot of losses and a lot of sacrifices, and just a whole bunch. And you know, I think we’ve learned so much in [5] years,” KEEHO shared candidly over the summer in an interview with amNewYork.

During their Prudential Center show, the group credited their fans for their continued success.

“Our concert venue got bigger—thank you so much for filling up the space,” JONGSEOB told the crowd.

Looking ahead to the new year, P1Harmony will bring their “P1ustage H: MOST WANTED” tour to Europe, with stops in Amsterdam, Munich, Gdańsk, Berlin, Paris, and London.