K-Pop superstar G-Dragon burst into the Prudential Center like a fiery ball of confetti for two sold-out spectacular performances on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

Crowned the “King of K-Pop,” G-Dragon—the leader of BIGBANG—has solidified himself as a music legend. He is a forerunner of the historic wave of South Korean pop music that paved the way for groups like BTS and ATEEZ to become global titans themselves. Eight years ago, he enthralled thousands at the Prudential Center with his group BIGBANG and, without skipping a beat, gave that exemplary flair and energy only indicative of G-Dragon for his Übermensch World Tour last weekend.

Once again, this summer, thousands made the pilgrimage from the Big Apple across the Hudson River to Newark’s Prudential Center for an opportunity to see the “POWER” of G-Dragon in person and with a live band.

“Today is the first day, first show of the 2025 Übermensch World tour,” G-Dragon told the adoring crowd. “I’m so glad to be back. It’s been eight years, it’s been a long time, but we are here now.”

G-Dragon brought the drama, standing amongst a crowd of about 16,000 people on a pedestal wearing a golden gown and wrapped in a rose-covered jacket, with pyrotechnics shooting through the air and his talented dance team. The entire arc of his performance, featuring 20 songs, many of which were from his new album Übermensch, along with several classic hits, was told in a dramatic sequence of colors. From crimson lights emphasized with flames during “Home Sweet Home” to bursts of confetti in “Crayon,” G-Dragon held the crowd in the palm of his hand.

As the “King of K-Pop,” G-Dragon made sure to pay homage to Western icons with The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” during his performance of “Who You?” and Justin Timberlake’s “Like I Love You” with his song “Too Bad.”

Ahead of his second act, G-Dragon played a heartfelt cinematic “self-interview” during which he discussed the internal battles he faced working in the entertainment industry over the past 19 years. He reflected on the boy he once was, concerned about what others thought of him before evolving into the man he has become, confident in himself and his craft. He shared that he had to take a step back from the limelight so he could travel alone to find himself.

“I am you, and you are me. I hope you grow up in peace, feeling loved. You’re allowed to,” G-Dragon imparted to his fans.

This message resonated deeply with longtime supporter Karen Hong, who traveled all the way from Hong Kong to see G-Dragon live. She has been an avid fan of the charismatic leader for 14 years because of his musicality and ability to connect with his fans on a deeper level.

“The experience that he shared with us is equivalent to ours. Showing how a successful idol like him would also undergo a difficult time like us, a normal human. This confession he made during the show was a way of showing the fans emotional support and giving out suggestions to those who are going through difficulty now. There is always a way to deal with the issues. If not, take yourself out of the situation and review your environment…‘If GD could deal with it, I could do that too!,’” Wong said.

As thousands waved their Daisy-shaped light sticks, G-Dragon culminated the show with “Drama.”

G-Dragon left the crowd craving more. Holding up four fingers, he alluded to perhaps a reunion between his bandmates Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, and maybe renowned actor T.O.P. for their 19th anniversary.