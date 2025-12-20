KARD gets ‘ICKY’ at Webster Hall with fans during DRIFT tour stop in NYC

KARD, the co-ed K-pop trailblazers, got “ICKY” with fans last week as their DRIFT tour brought them to Webster Hall.

In a K-pop landscape traditionally divided between girl and boy groups, KARD has spent years tearing down boundaries. Since their 2017 debut, the quartet, J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo, has challenged industry norms by blending genders, genres, and perspectives, using contrast as a storytelling tool rather than a constraint. That bold, genre-bending identity, paired with their explosive live performances, keeps fans, affectionately known as Hidden KARD, coming back for more.

That signature energy was on full display as the group emerged through a cloud of fog, striking a balance between hype and intimacy. The crowd roared as KARD powered through crowd pleasers including “Icky,” “Touch,” “Cake,” “NaNa,” “Hola Hola,” and more. With the tour named after their eighth mini-album, DRIFT serves as both a celebration and a reflection. It’s an amalgamation of their discography that marks eight years of evolution and excellence.

Despite a few pre-show nerves, Jiwoo said the connection with fans carried her through the night.

“Honestly, before every performance I’m really stressed and just want to do well,” Jiwoo shared. “I had a lot of worries today. My mic was broken, and I had to use a spare, but I realized I didn’t need to worry at all. Don’t applaud for me; applaud for yourselves. It’s thanks to your energy and courage that I was able to perform cheerfully tonight. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to grow.”

J.Seph echoed the sentiment, expressing gratitude for the group’s continued ability to connect with U.S. fans.

“Thank you so much for not forgetting us,” he said. “Being able to come from Korea to New York so often is such an honor. Thank you for giving us your precious time, New York.”

KARD’s vibrant identity is deeply embedded in their music, with each member contributing creatively to lyrics, composition, and choreography. Over the years, the group has leaned into duality whether that is vocals versus rap, masculine and feminine energy, crafting a sound that feels fearless and authentic. It’s this openness that defines KARD and fosters an unusually close bond with their fans.

Inside Webster Hall, that connection was undeniable. Fans jumped, screamed, and waved their hands in the air, some even barking in excitement, a testament to KARD’s famously interactive shows.

For many, that interaction goes beyond the music.

“KARD honestly means everything to me,” said Leah Bordow, 37, who traveled from Pennsylvania. “They are all lovely people.”

Bordow shared that BM previously designed merchandise to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2020. After learning of her sister-in-law’s diagnosis, she entered her into the contest and later had a meaningful exchange with BM’s mother about the disease. Years later, Bordow was able to share that story during a meet-and-greet, where BM responded with a hug, a moment she says cemented her connection to the group.

Onstage, Somin acknowledged the physical toll of touring but emphasized how fan energy fuels the group.

“When I’m on stage and hear you singing and cheering along, I can’t help but smile,” Somin said. “Even with jet lag, as soon as the music starts, the sleepiness disappears. That’s how we’re able to endure such a tight schedule.”

BM closed the night with a characteristically heartfelt and humorous message.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am to spend the last moments of a year we’ll never get back with you,” he said. “I hope 2026 is even better. I’ve got things waiting for you — specifically. And I hope everyone in this room makes a lot of money.”

At the barricade, fans Eric Li, 27, of Brooklyn, Cindy Truong, 29, and Bordow laughed as they realized they first met six years ago at a KARD show in Philadelphia. Spotting themselves in a photo KARD later posted from the stage, they celebrated the shared history, proof that for many, supporting KARD isn’t just about a concert, but about community.

KARD brought the night to a festive close, donning Santa Claus hats and capes as they covered WHAM!’s “Last Christmas,” reining in holiday cheer across the Big Apple.