LE SSERAFIM rings in the New Year with a ‘CRAZY’ Times Square performance

LE SSERAFIM rang in the New Year with a “CRAZY” performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, lighting up a snowy Times Square before millions of viewers worldwide.

For the fourth consecutive year, Rockin’ Eve saw a surge in viewership, with Nielsen ratings reporting a 33% increase, averaging 18.8 million viewers between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. As the network celebrated its 54th New Year’s Eve broadcast, the night also marked a historic first: two K-pop acts took part in the festivities. While the beloved HUNTR/X singers from the animated hit K-Pop Demon Hunters performed in Las Vegas, LE SSERAFIM brought the heat to New York City’s iconic ball drop.

When members Huh Yunjin, Kim Chaewon, Kazuha, Sakura, and Hong Eunchae stepped onto the Times Square stage, a roar erupted from fans packed below, echoing through the frigid night air. Dressed in red corset tops adorned with fur trim and sequins, the group powered through the cold with flawless performances of “SPAGGETI” and “CRAZY.”

The bitter temperatures did little to deter revelers, many of whom waited for hours for a glimpse of the group as they prepared to take the stage. Although the performance itself was largely obscured from street level, the excitement among fans never waned.

Bronx native Zari Greene, 19, arrived at 46th Street and Seventh Avenue at 2 p.m. and endured more than 10 hours in the cold. Due to strict barricading (where leaving means forfeiting your spot), she stood without bathroom access the entire time. An avid fan since LE SSERAFIM first revealed their group name, Greene has seen the group five times this year alone: twice at hello82 NYC (for a fansign and Play82 event), at a SoHo fashion pop-up, during their Newark tour stop, and now at New Year’s Eve.

“I was starstruck. Seeing them walk past me and interact with me felt electrifying. Their performance was so strong, and I couldn’t help but sing along,” Greene told amNewYork. “To me, LE SSERAFIM means confidence. Their name is an anagram of IM FEARLESS, and their concept is about being true to yourself despite how others may perceive you. Their bold confidence and strong message of fearlessness is so inspiring to me.”

“They genuinely mean the world to me,” she added. “They debuted at a time when I was going through a rough patch and struggling with my self-confidence, and their concept and music shaped me into the woman I am today.”

Jani Liw, 23, also expressed her disbelief at seeing the group walk past her on their way to the stage.

“Even though I’ve met them and seen them perform live up close several times, it never gets easier,” Liw said. “Seeing them perform on stage, especially in Times Square, was jaw-dropping and electrifying. LE SSERAFIM represents resilience and fearlessness in the face of adversity, as well as being unapologetically and authentically yourself.”

Since their debut three years ago, LE SSERAFIM has catapulted into success, with 2025 marking their biggest year yet. The group completed their first world tour, EASY CRAZY HOT, and continued to rack up accolades. The Billboard-topping artists became the fastest K-pop act to perform at their debut, earned “Push Performance of the Year,” and landed their HOT EP at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, securing four top 10 entries in the process.

New York City has become a familiar second home for the group, particularly with Yunjin hailing from Albany. Over the years, LE SSERAFIM has lit up the Empire State Building, attended the US Open as guests of Ralph Lauren, hosted a pop-up at 81 Greene Street in SoHo for their collaboration with designer Danielle Guizio, met fans at hello82, and crossed the Hudson River to perform at Newark’s Prudential Center.

Now, the group adds another milestone to their growing legacy: performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve and witnessing the iconic ball drop firsthand. Standing amid a sea of people, the five members held hands in a prayer pose as confetti rained down and the countdown reached zero.

From colleagues to chosen family, LE SSERAFIM has become a living embodiment of female empowerment. The group has long spoken about the fearlessness required to pursue their dreams, and their continued success proves that fearlessness has paid off.