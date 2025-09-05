LE SSERAFIM gave a roaring sold-out performance at Newark’s Prudential Center for their first North America tour, ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ on Sept. 3.

South Korean idols LE SSERAFIM lit the Prudential Center stage on fire, giving a ‘HOT’ performance with their unmatched dominance on Wednesday. But while members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE made it look ‘EASY’ as they rose to the occasion, it was an arduous eight-year journey to the top.

Looking into the crowd with tears welling in her eyes, YUNJIN–who grew up in New York City–shared how her life had come full circle. Recalling a time when she was a fan sitting in the Prudential Center watching her favorite performer, YUNJIN said flashes of her life as a little girl singing and dancing passed before her eyes, and now she is living her dream.

“I’ve been thinking about what to talk about tonight for the past month because what I share tonight, my words and my feelings carry the weight of eight years. Because eight years have passed since I embarked on this incredible journey, and eight years have passed since I was last here, actually, except not as someone on stage, but as someone in the crowd dreaming of one day being on stage. Yesterday after our rehearsals, I actually went back and sat in that seat,” YUNJIN said proudly.

As a young Korean American girl growing up in New York City, there were many barriers and obstacles YUNJIN had to overcome. Her fellow members shared similar sentiments regarding the challenges they’ve persevered through for the past eight years. From colleagues to best friends, LE SSERAFIM have become the embodiment of female empowerment. The young women stated they’ve learned to be fearless in pursuit of their dreams, as well as the ability to “turn the other cheek and lead with love.”

“I truly felt like the luckiest person alive today. So, thank you so much for that. It feels so insane, so humbling to be here living this dream with my best friends. Thank you for making this my reality. I will live it with the dignity and responsibility and love that it deserves,” YUNJIN said, before tearfully hugging CHAEWON.

“I can’t believe this is my life, guys,” YUNJIN exclaimed.

Ahead of the emotional reflection, there were no signs of tears or nervousness when LE SSERAFIM walked onto the Prudential Center’s stage. Like phoenixes rising from the ashes, the fearless quintet showcased that they were made for the spotlight.

The flaming ‘HOT’ setlist had the sea of about 16,000 concert fans–affectionately known as FEARNOT–roaring with excitement. Performing hit after hit such as “EASY,” “CRAZY,” “ANTIFRAGILE,” “SMART” and more, LE SSERAFIM kept everyone on their feet dancing.

While Wednesday was the last day for LE SSERAFIM to be in the Tri-State area, the young women arrived a few days early to attend the US Open as guests of Ralph Lauren (wearing head-to-toe Pollo attire) and appeared at a pop-up in SoHo (81 Greene Street) to celebrate their collaboration with designer Danielle Guizio.

Since their fans are always at the forefront of their work, LE SSERAFIM partnered with hello82 NYC for a fun afternoon of participating in a free activity event called Play82 on Sept. 1 at their event space in SoHo.

LE SSERAFIM’s next stop on their tour is Sept. 5 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, followed by the Texas Trust CU Center in Grand Prairie. These are just the first shows on an eight-city tour in North America.