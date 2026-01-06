Lorde at Outside Lands in 2017. She is one of the headliners for the 2026 Governors Island Music Festival.

The Governors Ball Music Festival is set to return to Queens this summer with a three-day-long star-studded lineup.

On June 5-7, the festival will take over Flushing Meadows Corona Park with several stages and interactive moments for festival-goers to enjoy.

On Jan. 6, Governors Ball officially released the lineup for the three-day experience. Headlining Friday, June 5, will be Lorde and Baby Keem; on Saturday, June 6, the headliners include Stray Kids and Kali Uchis; and on Sunday, June 7, the headliners are A$AP Rocky and Jennie.

The full line includes:

Friday, June 5: Lorde, Baby Keem, KATSEYE, Pierce The Veil, Mariah The Scientist, The Dare, 2Hollis, King Princess, FLipturn, Audrey Hobert, Turnover, The Beths, Arcy Drive, Confidence Man, Absolutely, Whatmore, Old Mervs, The Backfires, School of Rock Queens, and Kids Rock for Kids

Saturday, June 6: Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, Major Lazer, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Amyl and the Sniffers, Ravyn Lenae, Snow Strippers, Del Water Gap, Thee Sacred Souls, Spacey Jane, Wisp, Midnight Generation, Flowerovlove, Radio Free Alice, Villanelle, Chanpan, Jade Lemac and Jimmyboy

Sunday, June 7: A$AP Rocky, Jennie, Cominic Fike, Geese, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist, Japanese Breakfast, Hot Mulligan, Holly Humberstone, Fcukers, Rachel Chinouriri, Khamari, Between Friends, Slayyyter, Hemlocke Springs, Lexa Gates, Evening Elephants, After, Hannah Jadagu, and School of Rock New York

The ticket presale for Governors Ball opens at 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 8, with the festival guaranteeing the lowest prices available. The sale will then open to the public at 11 a.m. ET.

For more information or to sign up for the presale, visit governorsballmusicfestival.com.