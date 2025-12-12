Malportada: Nathy Peluso’s anthem for the untamed redefines salsa with Argentine hip-hop flair

Latin Grammy Award–winning singer Nathy Peluso continues to rise to the occasion, blending salsa with her fierce Argentine hip-hop edge. A fusion that has earned her multiple Grammy nominations and a devoted global following. Last month, Peluso brought her bold sound to the Lower East Side with a “Salsa con café” pop-up at Café Colmado.

Since her 2020 debut album, Peluso has carved out her own lane in Latin music, reinventing salsa for a new generation without losing the roots that shaped it. Her recent single “Malportada,” meaning rebellious in Spanish,” embodies that ethos, celebrating untamed womanhood and the right to take up space in a genre historically dominated by men.

At the Nov. 3 Café Colmado pop-up, Peluso kept the night intimate and electric like a robust cup of coffee. The event paid homage to Latin heritage, especially her Argentine roots, with fans sipping café con leche as a DJ spun tracks reminiscent of family gatherings in la sala. For many in attendance, the space felt like home, a place where their culture was seen, honored, and joyfully celebrated.

Music, for Peluso, is both lifeblood and release. Much of her emotional catharsis was poured into GRASA, her award-winning 2024 album, which earned five Latin Grammys and continues to garner industry acclaim. Yet even with that success, Peluso remains grounded in her connection to fans. Throughout the pop-up, she danced, sang along to her own songs, hopped onto the counter to get closer to the crowd, and signed everything from coffee cups to clothing.

“It was such a pleasure to be able to do it,” Peluso told amNewYork. “To see the faces of my people, the joy, the way they enjoy the music so close because on the stage it’s different. When I have this kind of opportunity, I really appreciate it. Being in New York with all these fans, it means ‘fever,’ it means salsa. I love it.”

Historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich once said, “Well-behaved women seldom make history,” and Peluso’s Malportada channels that spirit. She honors the giants who paved the way, yet fearlessly pushes the genre forward by being unapologetically herself, uncontained, and unafraid to challenge traditional norms of salsa.

“This album is really a special one because I’ve been waiting my whole life to make it possible,” Peluso explained. “I was making sure I was ready, studying all these years, paying attention to the arrangements, the instruments, the compositions, so I could make it with respect and the way it deserves. Now that I’ve done it, I feel free. I’ve checked it off the list,” she added with a laugh.

Still, amid the accolades and history-making momentum, Peluso remains anchored by gratitude. She tells amNewYork that she wants her fans to live life to the fullest, dance, love, and be happy. Something she hopes they gain when listening to her music as well.

“I really love you. I really appreciate your support,” she said. “Please go and dance salsa, be happy, and stay safe. Blessings.”