Massive Central Park comeback concert slated for August ‘Homecoming Week’ in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A large concert will be held in Central Park as part of a citywide “Homecoming Week” in August to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily briefing on June 7.

“It will celebrate the summer of New York City, the comeback, and it will emphatically make the point there is no stopping New York,” the mayor said. “It’s going to be a great lineup.”

That lineup, however, remains unclear for now as the city works out the details of the main event, which will be spearheaded by five-time Grammy award winner and record producer Clive Davis.

According to The New York Times, the show will be staged on the Great Lawn — and Davis is hoping to secure eight prominent music stars for a three-hour event in front of 60,000 attendees.

“I turned to Clive, I said, ‘I need the biggest, most extraordinary all-star lineup you can put together, heavy on New York artists,’” de Blasio explained. “He said, ‘I’m on it. I’m going to make it happen.’ So, in August, get ready for an unforgettable week, a once-in-a-lifetime concert and a moment that really says New York City’s back.”

Citing the latest coronavirus numbers, showing a 0.71% citywide positivity rate, the mayor expressed no reservations about the safety of a larger-scale event two months away.

The concert will be the centerpiece of an action-packed week filled with “major activities” throughout the five boroughs, according to the mayor. The details and timing of those events are not yet solidified.

“Folks in the suburbs and the tri-state area appreciate and love New York City,” de Blasio said. “And for most of them, New York City is where the roots are. Time to come home, time to help us move forward. This homecoming week is going to be something very, very special.”

Live Nation is playing a role in producing the main event. The tickets will be free, but there will be some exceptions, such as for VIP tickets.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will be permitted, though 70% of the space will be reserved for those who have completed the vaccine series, according to the Times.