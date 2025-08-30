A decade of rock n’ roll comes ‘full circle:’ N.Flying put the beat in the heart of New York City at the Palladium in Times Square

N.Flying brought the beating heart of rock and roll to the center of the city at Palladium in Times Square on Aug. 20.

South Korean all-stars N.Flying gave ‘Everlasting’ joy to hundreds of fans when they kicked off the US leg of their ‘&CON4 : FULL CIRCLE’ tour last week. The boys are back even better than ever with Lee Seunghyub (leader, vocals, rap, guitar, keyboard), Cha Hun (guitar), Kim Jaehyun (drums), Yoo Hwe Seung (main vocal), and Seo Dong Sung (bass), marking their return from military enlistment this year with a new album, ‘Everlasting,’ and world tour that is set to solidify themselves as true rockstars.

“Now that we’re back as a full team, we want to deliver the full force of N.Flying’s energy,” Dong Sung told amNewYork in an interview. “It’s such an honor to kick off the tour in the very heart of NYC. When you start from the center, you get a broader view—and I’m happy that we can meet many N.Fia from all over!”

N.Flying has often been described as a genre-defying band, cultivating a wide variety of sounds to create music with intimate meaning while also engaging listeners with their high-flying energy and heartfelt voices. With a rap rock technique from Lee Seunghyub, the likes of which have not been seen since Linkin Park in their song, “Born to Be”, to the soulful vocals from Yoo Hwe Seung, N.Flying captured the hearts of fans this summer.

Their New York City performance marks another core memory for the South Korean rockstars, who are also celebrating their 10th anniversary. While this is their second time rocking out in the concrete jungle, Hwe Seung says that their time in the Big Apple will always be something he will cherish.

“Our very first North American tour was tough with a packed schedule, and it was challenging for me personally—but every experience became a cherished memory. I’m so grateful to be able to do it again,” Hwe Seung said.

While looking back on their careers, the members told amNewYork that their fondest memories are of their fans.

“When we won 1st place on a music show with ‘Shooting Star,’ I remember the faces of N.Fia more vividly than anything. I felt a rush of emotion—wanting to grow even more and never disappoint them,” Seung Hyub shared.

“Every day spent with the members and N.Fia feels like frames of a film. I just want to keep making our fans happy and proud,” Jae Hyun said.

“When I was away for military service, I was deeply moved by the unwavering love in N.Fia’s eyes. When I returned, their warm welcome was unforgettable. I’ll always be thankful and full of love,” Dong Sung added.

“I think our very first stage back together as a full group was the most memorable moment. We were excited, nervous—it felt like debuting all over again,” Cha Hun said.

The spotlight glowed brightly as Cha Hun shredded his guitar with several guitar solos. Closing his eyes and lifting his head to the gleaming lights, his fingertips moved with swift speed as he strummed to the beat, matching Seo Dong Sung’s bass and Kim Jaehyun’s killer drumbeats.

The whole night, N.Flying had the crowd on their feet, some even crying hysterically in pure joy to see the band together live.

N.Flying’s next stops will be at the Willshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 29, Palace of the Fine Arts in San Francisco on Aug. 31, and will culminate at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle on Sept. 2.