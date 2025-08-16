Exclusive: Insight into new mini album from ATEEZ ‘In Your Fantasy’

Fans say K-pop titans ATEEZ have once again struck gold with their latest mini album, “In Your Fantasy,” which audiences have heralded as the album of the summer.

Global powerhouse ATEEZ has proven time and time again that they are the “Pirate Kings” of the K-Pop industry with over seven million albums sold. Their 12th mini album, “GOLDEN HOUR: Part 3 “In Your Fantasy Edition,” has already garnered a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 just one month after its release. As many fans, affectionately called ATINY, know, it’s all about “Eight Makes One Team,” and members HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG, and JONGHO continue to dominate the charts and stages across the globe seven years after their debut.

ATEEZ told amNewYork that “In Your Fantasy” shows a new layer to the group, showcasing each of the octet’s individual sides along with the hope that fans become immersed in their own fantasies through music.

“In Your Fantasy” is a track that captures emotions we haven’t often shown before. With its bold and seductive energy, we wanted ATINY to let their own fantasies come to life through the music. We hope they feel like they’re stepping into a world that belongs only to us, even if just for a moment,” ATEEZ said in a joint statement.

On July 14th, In Your Fantasy (Yaeji Ver.) was released–just one day after their triumphant return to Citi Field for the US leg of their tour–and it has enraptured listeners with its club-style sound.

“What makes this remix even more exciting is that it’s a collaboration with Yaeji. She brought her own unique color and emotion to the track, giving “In Your Fantasy” a whole new vibe that’s different from the original. When we first heard it, we were all really impressed; it felt fresh and cool. To be able to share that version with fans on the same day as our New York concert makes it even more special. We hope ATINYs will enjoy this new sound and feel the energy,” ATEEZ shared.

The group told amNewYork that the remix further explores the EDM dance vibe of “GOLDEN HOUR: Part 3,” “In Your Fantasy Edition.”

“Collaborating with DJ Yaeji was a very meaningful experience for us. She’s a Korean American artist who’s making a strong impact in the U.S. market, and we really respect the unique space she’s carved out with her sound. We felt a natural connection, coming from the same roots but expressing ourselves so differently on the global stage. That led us to think, “What if we worked together?” Musically, our styles are quite different, but surprisingly complementary, and we believe this remix is a perfect blend of both worlds,” ATEEZ stated.

“The remix brings a totally new vibe to “In Your Fantasy” that I think ATINY will love dancing to. While the original track is dreamy and seductive, DJ Yaeji’s version adds a groovy, rhythmic layer that makes it hard to stay still. It’s less about watching a performance and more about feeling the music yourself,” ATEEZ added.

Housed by KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ has a social footprint of over 26.2 million fans, thanks to these world-renowned idols taking their musical scope from simply storytelling to an immersive experience for listeners. As ATEEZ nears the end of their North American Tour of “FANTASY,” they tell amNewYork that their fans have always been at the forefront of their work, even with HONGJOONG’s solo track, “NO1,” sampling a viral clip from an ATINY during a VIP send-off.

“ATINY, thank you as always for your love and support. The U.S. tour is already underway, and every moment we get to spend with you on this journey means so much to us. Our new release, “In Your Fantasy (Yaeji Ver.),” shows another side of us we’re excited to share. We’ll keep giving you our best for the rest of the tour – let’s enjoy every step of it together,” ATEEZ stated.

For Yaeji, the entire experience was all about trust and taking their love for the phenomena that has become K-Pop and uplifting Korean artists.

“It was really trusting and they specifically opened it up to being a ‘Yaeji version’ rather than a ‘Yaeji remix’ which meant a lot to me! It didn’t have to have a purpose other than me enjoying and reconstructing the song, which was a joy to do. We seemingly come from opposite ends of music, but we’re all Korean and I grew up with K-POP around me, so it was a hug to my childhood self too,” Yaeji said.

ATEEZ will culminate their US tour on Aug. 16 in Arlington, Texas. The next project fans can look forward to is the release of their second Japan album, “Ashes to Light,” on Sept. 17.