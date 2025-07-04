South Korean rookie popstars NOWZ are set on creating everlasting memories with fans, telling amNewYork that they are breaking the mold with their 1st Mini Album [IGNITION].

Last month, NOWZ released their Mini Album [IGNITION] and this fifth generation K-Pop group consisting of HYEONBIN, YOON, YEONWOO, JINHYUK, and SIYUN are working to break the mold by offering listeners music that touches a wide range of genres.

“With our [IGNITION] album, we wanted to bring something fresh, with sounds that feel new and different from what we’ve done before, so that listeners can feel that sense of excitement and discovery,” JINHYUK told amNewYork.

“Through our music, I want to show that NOWZ is a group that has a wide range of spectrum and colors, and that we are not limited to just one genre,” YOON added.

NOWZ, formerly known as NOWADAYS, first debuted in 2024 and has since enraptured listeners with its stunning visuals, dynamic dance styles, and playful music. When amNewYork asked the boy band how they would describe themselves, the young men explained their musical versatility and ambition.

“I’d describe NOWZ as a hidden gem, one of those groups you wish you had discovered earlier. We have a wide musical spectrum, which allows us to pull off a variety of genres,” YEONWOO said.

“I’d introduce ourselves as a group that isn’t limited to just one genre. We’re constantly exploring new sounds and styles, and I believe we have endless potential,” SIYUN:

Less than a month after its release, fans, affectionately known as DAY_AND, are already fawning over the track ‘Fly to the youth (Feat. YUQI)’. For the first time, YUQI of i-dle took on the role of producer and writer for Cube Entertainment’s group, NOWZ.

“While working on the song with YUQI and WOOSEOK, I felt like I was able to learn so much more. Especially during vocal directing, they pointed out things I wouldn’t have noticed on my own, which helped me a great deal,” HYEONBIN said.

“They directed us during the recording, and the whole process felt fun and relaxed thanks to them. I was also able to participate in writing the lyrics this time, so this song feels even more meaningful to me,” YOON shared excitedly.

“It was our first time working with them, and they gave us so much freedom to express what we wanted to say. They respected our opinions throughout the process and helped us reflect our story in the song, so I’m thankful. It made the whole experience very comfortable and enjoyable,” JINHYUK added.

NOWZ told amNewYork that much of their musical inspirations come from their daily lives, capturing the emotions from their experience with friends, family, and as they pursue their careers as K-Pop idols.

“I get a lot of inspiration from the emotions I experience in everyday life. I’m also deeply inspired by characters in movies and dramas. Since they often have different perspectives and lives from mine, they spark new ideas and help me think in new ways,” JINHYUK said candidly.

For SIYUN, the creative process behind NOWZ music is a bit more like crafting a story and seeing where life takes that character.

“When I work on a song, I usually start by choosing a main theme. Then I build a unique and detailed story around it, and imagine how I would think and act if I were the character in that story. That perspective helps me bring the song to life,” SIYUN said.

Becoming a K-Pop idol is no easy feat. There are challenges on the road to stardom, hectic schedules, and a future that can sometimes feel precarious. But NOWZ believes that being an idol is about being a voice for the youth and a source of inspiration for others.

“To me, being a K-pop idol represents youth itself. In the future, I hope to become an artist who can share and express my life through music, and grow into someone with a distinct voice and identity,” HYEONBIN said.

“I’ve always looked up to idols, so becoming one myself is a constant source of inspiration and motivation. Looking ahead, I hope that the five of us, as NOWZ, can grow into unique artists who deliver comfort and emotion through music that only we can make,” YOON said.

What’s the future look like for these K-Pop rookies? NOWZ are adamant that they will ignite the global stage, and their aspirations are to meet their fans reciprocate the unyielding support they’ve received over the past year.

“I hope NOWZ can become a group known all around the world and one day go on a world tour to visit and meet our fans everywhere in person,” HYEONBIN said. “DAY_AND! Thank you so much for waiting for this album. Since you’ve waited for so long, we’ll make sure to fill every moment with unforgettable and amazing performances just for you!”

“I hope NOWZ can further shape our musical identity, through numerous challenges and adventures. We’ll keep working hard in many ways to make this year a year where more people remember the name NOWZ,” YEONWOO told amNewYork. “To our DAY_AND who always love and support us, no matter how many times we say it, we can never thank you enough. You’re always by our side, sharing so many emotions and memories with us, and every moment we spend together is so precious and irreplaceable. We may not be perfect, but thank you for sending us so much love. We’ll never forget it and will always work hard to give it back.”

NOWZ will be performing at KCON LA this year, and while it will be their first time at this event, they shared that they would give it their all on stage.

“I think what our fans are most excited about is probably KCON LA! It’s our first time at KCON LA, so we’re looking forward to it too. With all the heat and energy in LA, I have a feeling there’s a special stage waiting for us… So, please look forward to it,” YEONWOO exclaimed.

“As YEONWOO mentioned, we’re looking forward to KCON LA and all the new content we’ll be sharing with our fans. Since this is the first time all of our members are visiting LA, we’re even more thrilled to be performing at KCON! We’ll continue to show you stages filled with NOWZ’s unique charm, along with exciting performances and fun variety content, so please keep your eyes on us and send lots of love,” SIYUN said.