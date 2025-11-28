As Mariah Carey would say, “It’s tiiiiiiime!” for great holiday concerts around NYC to celebrate the holiday season.

As winter approaches, New York City is blanketed in a chill, and the streets sparkle with lights, transforming into a musical wonderland during the holiday season.

From grand concert halls to intimate churches, and from star-studded pop arenas to iconic holiday theaters, NYC offers a dizzying array of festive performances. Whether you crave soaring classical music, dazzling dance numbers, or high-energy pop shows, there is something for everyone this holiday season.

Here’s your guide to experiencing the magic of NYC through its most unforgettable holiday concerts.

Pop Power: Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden

For a high-energy start to the season, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball lights up Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12. Featuring megastars like Ed Sheeran, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Laufey, and MONSTA X, the concert is a festive mix of chart-topping hits and holiday cheer.

When the doors open at Madison Square Garden, fans can expect a night filled with non-stop hits, dazzling lights, and festive surprises. Each artist will bring their top songs and holiday flair, with high-energy performances designed to keep the crowd singing, dancing, and celebrating all evening.

In addition to the music, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which supports media programs for pediatric patients. It promises to be a festive, city-wide celebration of pop music that kicks off the holiday season in style.

For tickets, visit iheartradio.com/JingleBall.

Iconic Tradition: The Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular

No NYC holiday season is complete without the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular, running at Radio City Music Hall through January 2025. This show has been dazzling audiences for decades with its precision dancing, elaborate costumes, and festive numbers, including the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and the “Living Nativity.”

The Rockettes’ trademark high-kick lines, perfectly synchronized spins, and radiant smiles bring energy and joy to the massive theater, creating a sense of wonder for children and adults alike. The production blends classic numbers with modern holiday touches, including dazzling light effects and high-tech set pieces. For many, attending the Christmas Spectacular is as much a holiday tradition as seeing the Rockefeller Center tree, a shared experience that evokes nostalgia while creating new memories.

For tickets, visit rockettes.com/christmas.

Candlelight Concerts: Intimate Holiday Magic

For those seeking a quieter, more reflective experience, NYC’s Candlelight Christmas series offers an intimate setting. Performed in historic venues like Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, these concerts feature string arrangements of classics such as Silent Night, O Holy Night, and Carol of the Bells, illuminated by hundreds of flickering candles.

The gentle glow of candlelight, combined with the resonance of strings, fills the room with warmth and serenity. Attendees often describe the experience as “magical” or “otherworldly,” a peaceful counterpoint to the hustle and bustle outside. The acoustics of these historic churches elevate the music, making each note feel rich and immersive, perfect for a reflective evening or an intimate date night during the holidays.

Find your local Christmas concerts at feverup.com.

Classical Grandeur: The Nutcracker & New York Philharmonic

No NYC holiday is complete without Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The George Balanchine production at Lincoln Center runs from late November through early January, blending classical music, ballet, and festive storytelling. Audiences are treated to stunning choreography, lavish sets, and whimsical costumes that bring the fantastical world of the Land of Sweets to life. More info at lincolncenter.org.

Meanwhile, the New York Philharmonic presents “Holidays with the Philharmonic,” featuring seasonal favorites like Handel’s Messiah, Sleigh Ride, and other beloved carols. The full orchestra, paired with soaring choral harmonies, creates an awe-inspiring atmosphere that evokes the spirit of the holiday season. Whether it’s the delicate strings, bold brass, or jubilant percussion, these performances offer a grand, traditional way to celebrate the season, perfect for music lovers of all ages. For tickets, visit nyphil.org.

Quirky NYC Traditions

One of the city’s most unique holiday music events is TubaChristmas at Rockefeller Center. Local tuba, sousaphone, and euphonium players gather for a free, public performance of traditional carols. The deep, resonant tones of low brass echo through Midtown, providing a delightful and unexpected festive moment. Crowds gather to hear the cheerful, sometimes comical renditions, enjoying a performance that’s unique to New York.

Tips for enjoying NYC Holiday Concerts

Book early: Many shows sell out quickly, especially Jingle Ball, the Rockettes, The Nutcracker, and Candlelight concerts.

Dress for comfort: Venues range from large arenas to intimate churches, so be sure to check the setting and dress accordingly.

Mix and match: NYC’s holiday concerts span genres, pop, classical, jazz, and theatrical, so plan a mix to capture the city’s whole festive spirit.