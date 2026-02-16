From the Five Boroughs with love: NYC’s greatest R&B love songs

We celebrate Valentine’s Day by sharing our choice of the greatest love songs from artists with roots in the New York City area, focusing on R&B, Valentine’s Day’s unofficial genre. Our list includes classic songs and contemporary tracks that capture the love you feel in the streets of NYC.

5) ”Un-thinkable (I’m Ready)” – Alicia Keys (Manhattan)

Starting the list of strong is Hell’s Kitchen’s very own songstress, Alicia Keys. “Un-thinkable (I’m Ready)” balances the fear of commitment with the chance of a love of a lifetime. The laid-back track takes a conversational approach, which aligns with Drake’s co-writing on the track. Keys is no stranger to love songs; her catalogue is filled with them, and they’re all hits. But “Un-thinkable” is a standout. It’s grown and sexy but honest and real. This one is for all the lovers too scared to make the first move: “I was wondering maybe.”

Notable Lyrics: Why give up before we try?/ Feel the lows before the highs/ Clip our wings before we fly away/ I can’t say I came prepared/ I’m suspended in the air/Won’t you come be in the sky with me?

4) “IMU” – Vontee the Singer, Cash Cobain (Bronx)

“Sexy Drill” was pioneered by the likes of Chow Lee and Cash Cobain, known as NY Drill’s sexier, smoother cousin. With the braggadocious tone of NY drill and the sensuality of r&b, Vontee The Singer (and the rest of Slizzy Entertainment) finds his pocket. “IMU” from his 2024 effort, Lovers & Friends, is definitely a highlight for the genre itself, especially with an assist from the genre’s forefounder, Cobain. Vontee finds himself questioning why he and his partner keep playing games; something every toxic couple asks themselves. Despite how toxic they are, they’re never leaving each other alone.

Notable Lyrics: I lied to you/ You lied to me/ Tired of you / You tired of me/ Still need you on side of me

3) “By Your Side” – Jadakiss (Yonkers)

Kiss of Death by Jadakiss is an album engraved in the streets of NYC. It is his first and only number one album. He revels in the fact that he was able to stay street and still be commercially successful. With standout hits like “U Make Me Wanna” featuring Long Island’s very own Mariah Carey and “Why” featuring Anthony Hamilton, this deeper cut has landed at number three on the list. “By Your Side” balanced the intensity of the streets with a commitment to loyalty, even in trying times. No matter how you interpret the song, “By Your Side” shows that love and trust are earned, not given.

Notable Lyrics: Keep my little man (by your side) /And show ’em there’s hope /And he gon’ think he know how it’s going/ But show him the ropes

2) “Everything” – Mary J Blige (Bronx)

Despite being infamous for her heartbreak songs, Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has given the world one of the greatest love songs of all time. “Everything”, from Blige’s iconic Share My World, has stood the test of time. You can hear the song at any given moment while walking around NYC, despite it being originally released in the 90s; you can hear it in its original packaging or sampled in the viral track “My Everything” by Bronx Drill rapper B-Lovee. “Everything” is cruise-control ready and sure to make you feel all the feels.

Notable Lyrics: You take me away from the pain and you bring me paradise/ And when I have cloudy days you brought sunshine in my life/ It never occurred to me the first time I saw your face/ I would fall so deep in love that your love can’t be replaced

1) Gonna Love Me – Teyana Taylor (Harlem)

The rose that grew out of concrete, that rose being in Harlem, and that rose being Teyana Taylor. A standout track from her album K.T.S.E., released two years before her faux retirement from music, depicts a raw, honest love. The track features production by Kanye West, who intentionally kept it very minimal to spotlight Taylor’s conviction. This song provides an honest take on love, rather than a polished, radio-ready single. The soulful production and eerie chorus create a space for Taylor to confess all her wrongs in the relationship, yet still find a way to remain hopeful, because despite it all, he’s gonna love her. The song juggles issues like arguments, dating in the public eye, breakups, and holding yourself (and your partner) accountable. She is able to love her partner through all the drama, and hopefully, he can provide her with that same grace. The music video is more of a home video, depicting her life with now-ex-husband Iman Shumpert and their first daughter—intimate moments between the two, their family, and key moments in the crafting of K.T.S.E. The most heartbreaking part of the song is that Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023, citing that he had become envious of her success. The process became nasty, and ultimately, he wasn’t able to extend that same grace to her. But the most beautiful part about music is that it’s up to the interpretation of the listener. Music also serves as a timestamp, so that it may be volatile now; the music video is proof that it wasn’t all bad.

The song was later remixed by NY legends like Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon. Taylor has since returned to music, even getting a Grammy nomination for her latest effort, Escape Room. Even if she decides to retire again, at least she’s given us the greatest NYC R&B love song… at least for now.

Notable Lyrics: I wanna spend my nights with you/ My life with you, oh baby, babe/ Please wait up for me ’til whenever I get home/ I know that I’m all alone/ Thinking ’bout what I’m gon’ do/ I hope that I see it through, ooh, ooh, yea Teyana Taylor – Gonna Love Me