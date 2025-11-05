Pan Arcadia keeps rock alive in New York

What began as casual rehearsals in a basement has evolved into a polished, high-energy sound that blends the city’s grit with a fearless approach to experimentation.

Pan Arcadia is a five-piece band that has grown from high school jam sessions to one of New York’s most exciting rising acts. Hailing primarily from New York, with drummer Brian representing Connecticut, the group’s members met in middle and high school and have been making music together ever since.

The lineup features Eamon on vocals and piano, Henry on bass, Brian on drums, and guitarists Gabe and Dylan. Together, they’ve developed a sound rooted in rock but unafraid to bend genres. Their new album expands beyond their garage-rock beginnings, pulling inspiration from punk, indie, hip hop, and ragtime. The band’s influences range widely, from the Ramones and Talking Heads to Lou Reed, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones, creating a nostalgic and fresh mix.

New York has shaped Pan Arcadia’s identity as much as their influences have. Growing up surrounded by the city’s iconic music history inspired them to keep the local rock scene alive. The band often talks about how the energy of the city—its people, its chaos, its art—fuels their creativity. Whether playing in downtown clubs or subway stations, Pan Arcadia has always seen itself as part of New York’s living, breathing music community.

When asked what they love most about performing for their hometown crowd, Eamon explained that the band’s connection to New York is deeply personal. “They are our biggest fan base,” he said. Brian added, “There are so many people in New York that when we do pop-up shows in one of the parks, we get so many new faces that wouldn’t normally know to come to one of our shows. Finding and connecting with our community and helping it grow.”

That sense of connection defines Pan Arcadia’s live performances. Their concerts feel more like communal gatherings than traditional gigs, from packed venues to impromptu park shows. Fans often describe the atmosphere as open and electric—where strangers meet, dance, and leave as friends.

Behind the energy of their live shows is an intense work ethic the band practices regularly in their Brooklyn basement studio, especially in the weeks leading up to new releases. Between long rehearsals, putting up posters across the city, and organizing release parties, the group handles every detail itself. Their DIY approach keeps them grounded and connected to their roots.

After two years of writing and recording, Pan Arcadia’s latest album marks their most ambitious project yet. Of the twenty recorded songs, twelve made the final cut, with the rest planned as future B-sides or bonus tracks. The band is preparing for a significant performance at Sony Hall on Jan. 22, 2026, a milestone show that will kick off their next chapter.

For Pan Arcadia, the future is wide open. Their goal remains simple: to keep pushing boundaries, experimenting, and rock alive in the city that made them.