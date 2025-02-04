PSYCHIC FEVER heats up for first US Tour at Brooklyn Steel

PSYCHIC FEVER is turning up the heat with their first US tour, reinvigorating a Y2K amalgamation of J-Pop, hip-hop, and funk for their performance at the Brooklyn Steel on Feb. 5.

Japanese sensation PSYCHIC FEVER has become a viral sensation since their debut in 2019, and has been dominating the global stage with hits like “Just Like Dat,” “TALK TO ME NICE” and “Paradise.” amNewYork Metro spoke with the group ahead of their first tour in the United States, which began on Feb. 2 in Washington D.C. Dressed in all-black jackets adorned with studs, Tsurugi, Ryoga Nakanishi, Ren Watanabe, Jimmy, Kokoro Kohatsu, Ryushin Handa, and Weesa gushed over their upcoming performances and meeting their international fans.

“We did a lot of rehearsals, and we are really excited to perform in the US,” Jimmy said. “[We are looking forward] to the fan’s reaction, the audience’s reaction, because we never performed in the US.”

“When we first joined together, it was a dream to be a global artist. We finally are able to be here and do a US tour. We really appreciate our fans because they have been supporting us since 2019,” Jimmy told amNewYork Metro.

PSYCHIC FEVER expressed that their moniker was inspired by the melding of individuals from varying backgrounds to make good music.

“We are totally different and have different identities, like different backgrounds, and then we gather together like a chemical reaction. That’s why we chose the name PSYCHIC FEVER,” Jimmy said.

“Our music has a lot of inference by R&B and Hip-Hop, [but each of us have our own musical style] like Weesa like rock, Ren Watanabe really likes J-Pop, so we all have our essence and each of our vibes gather together to make this chemical reaction,” Jimmy added.

The group also shared that they bestowed upon the fans the nickname “Forever” to represent their unyielding love.

“It’s because we want to spend all the time with our fans, like forever. That’s why we named them ‘Forever.’ We want to make great memories forever with them,” Jimmy said.

While they haven’t performed on stage in New York yet, the second stop on their US tour is the Brooklyn Steel on Feb. 5; however, they have interacted with their Big Apple FOREVERS during an impromptu fan meet just outside of Little Island in November.

Weesa smiled brightly as he recalled that crisp fall evening by the Hudson River, when, thanks to assistance from Konnect’d Entertainment, they invited supporters to meet the group for free. There, they danced, posed for photos, and interacted with one another directly.

“A few months ago, we went to New York, and they had a lot of fans there, and they sang our song, ‘Love fire,’ and ‘Just like that.’ They sang it, it was a good experience. We can’t wait [to perform for them in return],” Weesa said.

“It was a happy memory for us,” Jimmy said. “It was so impressive.”

For PSYCHIC FEVER, their fans are the fuel that ignites their passion and pushes them to cultivate a repertoire of music others have yet to hear. Their latest hit, “What’s Happenin’,” was released on Jan. 30. Produced by JP THE WAVY, this song calls back to the early 2000s and features their signature hip-hop and R&B sound. PSYCHIC FEVER says this song is like a romantic epic poem between people spread across oceans, but their profound love for one another is endless. The group shared that this song was a message to their fans for their continued support.

Clapping their hands, PSYCHIC FEVER unleashed cheers that they could finally show the world, particularly their supporters, this new song.

“We are so happy we don’t have to keep it a secret,” Jimmy exclaimed.

The music video was inspired by the Y2K theme in mind from performances by Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams.

“We really enjoy those concepts. It was really fun to dance and act in front of the camera,” Jimmy said. “We love those artists. And also, Michael Jackson,” Jimmy said.

Each of PSYCHIC FEVER’s members were drawn to music for a varying reason, some started their artistic voyage as children. For Kokoro Kohatsu, his love for music began at seven years old when he learned how to dance, and 14 years old when he started to sing.

“We really love music, so even if we have a difficult experience in our journey, we will never give up because we love to dance, we love music, and we love to deliver love, dreams, and happiness to people all over the world. That’s why we are artists,” Jimmy said.

From Japan to the United States, this group’s journey has seen it be catapulted into global success, thanks to its music and songs becoming viral hits on social media.

“One of our fans posted our music video on TikTok and it went viral. I was so surprised, and I appreciated that she did that,” Jimmy said.

While PSYCHIC FEVER is in New York City on Feb. 5, they hope to visit iconic locations like the MOMA, Times Square, and Central Park.

“We have a special performance for the US tour! We can’t wait to see you and to see you guys. Please look forward to it,” Weesa said.