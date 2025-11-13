Quantcast
Brooklyn

Red Bull Symphonic electrifies Brooklyn with historic Asake performance and Maestro Glenn Alexander II

By Jessie Sun Posted on
Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.
Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.
Drew Gurian / Red Bull Content Pool

On Nov. 8, Red Bull Symphonic transformed Brooklyn’s historic Kings Theatre into a palace of innovation, magic, and worship, merging the heartbeat of Afrobeats with the splendor of a full symphonic orchestra. Led by maestro Glenn Alexander II and headlined by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Asake, the sold-out show marked the series’ first-ever New York performance, uniting two musical worlds in breathtaking harmony.

For one night only, Asake reimagined his biggest hits, from “Organise” to “Active”,  alongside a 33-piece orchestra, dressed by Nigerian designer VICNATE. Each note carried the spiritual charge of Lagos rhythms meeting New York’s symphonic soul.

Asake and Wizkid performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.
Asake and Wizkid performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.Greg Noire / Red Bull Content Pool
Maestro Glenn Alexander II conducts at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.
Maestro Glenn Alexander II conducts at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.Mel D. Cole / Red Bull Content Pool

The night’s surprises elevated the energy even further: Wizkid, Gunna, Central Cee, Tiakola, and Fridayy joined Asake on stage for unforgettable collaborations, turning the performance into a historic celebration of global Black music. Inside the gilded theatre, fans danced, sang, and swayed to a setlist that flowed effortlessly from intimate worship to euphoric release.

For Alexander, the collaboration was about more than music. It was about rewriting what’s possible when cultures collide. Following past Red Bull Symphonic shows with Rick Ross and Metro Boomin, the Asake edition pushed the series into new sonic territory, blending Afrobeats and orchestral composition into a shared language of joy, unity, and innovation.

A landmark in live performance, Red Bull Symphonic feat. Asake wasn’t just heard, it was felt.

Asake performs alongside Central Cee at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.
Asake performs alongside Central Cee at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.Drew Gurian / Red Bull Content Pool
Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.
Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.Drew Gurian / Red Bull Content Pool
Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.
Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on November 8, 2025.Greg Noire / Red Bull Content Pool

