STAYC has fans declaring ‘I WANT IT’ as they wrap up the North American Tour ‘STAY TUNED’ in NYC

STAYC drew thousands of spectators last month for the final stop on the US leg of their tour, ‘STAY TUNED,’ drawing thousands of fans to the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

With the rallying call, “STAYC Girls is going down!” echoing throughout the venue, fans beamed with pride as SUMIN, SIEUN, ISA, SEEUN, J, and YOON lit up the stage on October 21. The six-member girl group delivered an unforgettable performance for over 2,000 supporters filled with STAYC’s signature “Teen Fresh” energy, combining a perfect blend of charm, confidence, and talent.

STAYC, an acronym for “Star to a Young Culture,” perfectly captures the group’s impact on their fans. For 20-year-old Mao Sun, who lives in Midtown Manhattan, STAYC has been more than just another K-Pop group; they’ve been a source of strength and inspiration and a constant reminder to stay positive and confident even during tough times.

“STAYC is sort of this guiding light in a sort of dark time in the world right now, especially because K-Pop, in my opinion, has gotten so popular, and so the sound in K-Pop has drastically changed. And tonight, was honestly one of the best K-Pop concerts I’ve ever been to. I was so happy the whole time, and it was just that the vibes were really nice as well,” Sun said.

​While it was Sun’s first time seeing STAYC live, she had been a fan of theirs since the pandemic and felt her spirits lift with each song she listened to.

“Their music, honestly, is so colorful and loud and cheerful,” Sun added.

STAYC are on the cusp of their fifth anniversary since debuting in November 2020, and there is no stopping these singers as the group continues to shine brightly in the K-pop scene. Fans, affectionately known as SWITH, cheered at the Theater at MSG when they heard famed dance-pop hits like “POPPY,” “RUN2U,” “BEAUTIFUL MONSTER,” and “TEDDY BEAR.”

“It was our last night in the US, and the energy was really crazy,” YOON said.

“I won’t forget this October in 2025. Thank you for giving us big love and support. I cannot describe it in words. These days, you and I are from different countries, right? You’re American, and I’m Korean; I feel like you and I are family. We love each other so much. I am so happy and lucky to be with you. I am grateful,” SIEUN added.

STAYC have gone from K-Pop rookies to empowering trendsetters in just half a decade, bringing together fans worldwide with their upbeat sound and radiant personalities. Fans have “STAY TUNED” to their rise to fame, proving that STAYC Girls’ star power is only rising.