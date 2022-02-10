The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine to present Gothic Hymn: Music for Organ and Violin in March

The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine welcomes Associate Organist Daniel Ficarri and Violinist Stella Chen to perform during the Great Music in a Great Place Concert on March 1.

Named one of the top “20 under 30” by The Diapason magazine in 2019, Daniel Ficarri is an Associate Organist at the cathedral and a published composer of organ, choral and chamber music. Ficarri has performed in places including St. Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC and Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, CA. Additionally, The New York Times featured Ficaarri on their “Week’s 8 Best Classical Music Moments” in 2017. With a Master’s degree from The Juilliard School, Ficarri composes music published by E. C. Schirmer.

The program at The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine will include the world premiere of Ficarri’s Gothic Hymn. This composition is for organ and violin and will be performed with violinist Stella Chen.

Chen is the winner of the Queen Mathilde Prize in the 2019 Queen Elisabeth International Violine Competition. She has given solo performances at venues such as the Kennedy Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art and on the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series in Chicago. Chen is a C.V. Starr doctoral candidate at the Juilliard School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with honors from Harvard University.

Together, the talented Ficarri and Chen will present a beautiful musical reflection on the architectural and acoustical features of the Cathedral.

Great Music in a Great Space will be the Cathedral’s first live concert of 2022 with breath-taking solo and duet performances. This legendary concert series dates back to the 1980s and presents choral, orchestral and instrumental music. The transcendent music is enhanced by the deeply spiritual setting of the world’s largest Gothic cathedral.

Tickets for the Great Music in a Great Space Concert Series are available online and are priced at $25 per person. The event will take place on the evening of March 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.