Thousands cross the Hudson for EXO alum Baekhyun’s first solo concert

Thousands of New Yorkers crossed the Hudson River despite the ongoing heatwave and mass New Jersey transit delays to witness Baekhyun’s first solo concert during his “Reverie” World Tour at the Prudential Center last month.

South Korean idol Baekhyun, known for his ethereal vocals in the beloved K-Pop group EXO, made an epic return to the Tri-State area by kicking off his first solo concert at the Prudential Center in Newark. Fans all across New York flocked to the Prudential Center, which many say has become the Mecca of K-Pop venues, despite the roaring temperatures hovering over 90 degrees and two-to-three-hour New Jersey Transit delays.

Brooklynite Ciara Gonzalez has been a fan of EXO since the group’s debut in 2012 and fondly recalls seeing them perform eight years ago at the Prudential Center. While the voyage was unexpectedly arduous due to train derailments and signal issues all along the New Jersey track from Manhattan, Gonzalez said nothing was going to deter her from seeing Baekhyun in person.

“That [trip] was crazy. We went from Brooklyn into Manhattan, and then we had to get to New Jersey Transit, and it took over two and a half hours to get here. There were train delays,” Gonzalez said.

Despite the trek, watching Baekhyun perform was a moment Gonzalez will never forget. The 21-year-old shared that EXO was what brought her and her friend Breanna Keaton, 22, together 13 years ago. Both young women listened to the group in elementary school and instantly fell in love with Baekhyun.

“It’s been such a long time. I’m living my childhood all over again. I loved it,” Gonzalez said.

“I’ve been in love with Baekhyun for so long. He was my first love,” Keaton laughingly admitted. “This is only my second K-Pop Concert, so it was really important to me to get to this one.”

Baekhyun shared his own excitement upon returning stateside with the jam-packed arena, admitting that he, too, has waited a long time to be with his fans, affectionately known as Eris, once again. While he performed with EXO and SuperM, his solo show at the Prudential Center underscored how much of a vocal powerhouse he truly is.

“I was really worried going into this world tour,” Baekhyun admitted. “As much as you guys are giving up your time to be here with me tonight, I will give you a memory that you won’t forget.”

As promised, Baekhyun commanded the stage like a true K-Pop veteran, offering sultry hits like “Bambi” and “Underwater,” while also bringing high-energy and dynamic dance performances with “Candy” and “Young.” For over two hours, Baekhyun, despite having a stubborn cold, enraptured the audience and even grabbed his own light stick and danced with the crowd.

“Although it was a short time, I had so much fun singing and dancing and spending time with my Eris. In the future, I’ll come back and continue to be a Baekhyun that can give back to all the love that you’ve shown me,” Baekhyun promised.

Staring up at Baekhyun with wide eyes and a bright smile, fans like Gonzalez and Keaton share that he is not just another K-Pop idol but a beacon of hope. Both women admitted that his music had gotten them through difficult times.

“I actually went through depression, and there was a point of time where I was going through a rough time, and I was just in my bedroom, and I just remember, like, watching a bunch of EXO’s lives [on social media] and just looking up at my poster and just reminding myself how much they encourage us, and Baekhyun just means the world to me,” Gonzalez said.

“I have severe depression, and my coping mechanism is music. I found EXO and Baekhyun and everyone in the same [genre] to be my saving grace. I was having a really tough time, and being 21 years old, and just going to college and starting on my feet by myself was hard,” Keaton added.

For Baekhyun, his fans’ support motivates him to work harder. Through his music and performances, he told the crowd he hopes to create everlasting memories with them.

The “Reverie” World Tour culminated in the United States yesterday, July 6, at the Los Angeles Kia Forum. The second half of his tour will continue in Europe starting on July 13 in Berlin, Germany.