Japanese heartthrobs Travis Japan are ready to make an epic return to New York City next week with a bigger, brighter, and more dramatic performance at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom on July 25.

Last year, Travis Japan put on a showstopping performance at Sony Hall, leaving fans clamoring for more. Now, members Kaito Miyachika, Kaito Nakamura, Ryuya Shimekake, Noel Kawashima, Shizuya Yoshizawa, Genta Matsuda, and Kaito Matsukura are ready to see their band name on the neon marquee in New York City once more. Ahead of their visit to the United States, amNewYork caught up with the band while they kicked off their tour in Japan, where they shared their anticipation to return stateside with more music and dances to showcase.

“Prior to VIIsual, most of our songs were trying to follow global standards and trends, but our more recent tracks like Tokyo Crazy Night, Say I do, and Would You Like One? are more uniquely representative and openly embracing of J-pop. Some of this is due to them being tie-ups with other film and television work individual members are involved with here, but we genuinely like sharing J-pop’s flavor with overseas music fans and hope this inspires them to seek out more of what Japan has to offer, even if it might not be what they’re accustomed to,” Kaito Matsukura (Machu) said.

Since appearing on America’s Got Talent (AGT) in 2022, Travis Japan has cultivated a unique sound that incorporates jazz, hip-hop, and pop. As their music continues to evolve, the boy band tells amNewYork that they will always push themselves to provide the best possible entertainment for their fans.

“It’s hard to say because there’s never any solid beginning or end to by which to evaluate our process of evolution. We’re always improving, and as long as we’re still a group, we’ll never stop trying to better what it is we can offer our fans. For VIIsual, we did try something especially new, which was that each member produced a song to contribute to the track list, which lets our individual tastes and personalities come through in a much more clear and obvious way,” Kaito Miyachika (Chaka) said.

This summer, new and longtime fans are gearing up for their new performance, and many are decorating their poster signs with words of encouragement and devotion to hold up for Travis Japan as they perform at Hammerstein Ballroom. The group candidly shared that efforts like this are precious to them and that they love it when their fans know the choreography and sing-along to their music during their performances.

“Actually, we have a concert Call & Response video made specifically for the world tour where you can learn interactive moves and phrases for JUST DANCE! and Would You Like One?, so definitely check that out on our YouTube channel and sing along when you get to those parts of the show,” Ryuya Shimekake (Shime) said.

“A big part of what it means to us to be “global artists” is to represent Japan and Japanese abroad, so while a lot of our songs recently don’t have additional English versions, we hope that people can embrace the Japanese lyrics and learn a few words along the way,” Kaito Miyachika (Chaka) said.

The members recalled the piercing screams that emanated from Sony Hall last year and are excited to share more of their music and culture with New York City. This time around, they hope to make more memories with their fans and explore the city before heading to the last stop on their tour in Anaheim, California on July 27.

“From my vantage point on stage, the Sony Hall audience really seemed to enjoy Till The Dawn. Our English-only songs like JUST DANCE! are easy for people to follow and sing along to, but I hope that some of our Japanese songs can continue to have positive reactions in the same way. It’s nice to see the audience enjoying the chorus in its original language along with us,” Genta Matsuda said.

Travis Japan’s adventure in New York City was short but sweet last summer. The Japanese idols stated that they admire the Big Apple’s rich background in the arts–especially Broadway shows–as well as its iconic historical locations. While their visit was hectic last year, they hope to take in more of the sights and sounds.

“I’m looking forward to going out with everyone to dinner in New York City. Last year we had such a delicious American food experience between the hamburgers and pizza, and I hope we have some time off to relax and enjoy some new food locations this year. We also filmed a video of us dancing with the Statue of Liberty, but because we ran out of time we weren’t able to get up close. It would be nice to see it a little more clearly,” Shizuya Yoshizawa (Shizu) shared.

“When I was younger, I went to New York for the first time all by myself, and the thing I remember most is getting to see three different Broadway shows. Last year when we came to New York City we were on a really tight schedule, but if we have the time I’d love to see a show before we head home. So many of us got our start on stage before even joining Travis Japan, and to experience a musical in the heart of Broadway itself is really special,” Machu added.

Travis Japan are ready to bring the heat to the Hammerstein Ballroom next Friday, and tell fans to prepare for an unforgettable night of fun.

“We are really looking forward to seeing our overseas fans again! Since the last time we were overseas, we’ve been working hard not just on our music releases but in dramas, variety shows, and more, and we want to show you all what we bring back to Travis Japan’s performance from all those diverse entertainment experiences,” Kaito Matsukura (Machu) said.

“Thank you for everything you do for us! We always love going overseas, whether as part of our tour or just taking part in smaller overseas events, and like being able to bring something new and different with us each time. Not just new songs, but we like challenging ourselves with how to deliver the best possible show experience under the challenges of new venues. This year, we are at slightly bigger locations than Road to A, making for a much more accommodating stage and even space enough for an LED screen we can work into the show’s presentation. We’ve also been working hard on our language confidence and look forward to being able to communicate with our local fans better than ever before,” Kaito Miyachika (Chaka) added.